This Week In Silicon Alley (Sept. 4-7)

Tuesday, Sept. 4



NY Tech Meetup, Cooper Union, 7 p.m.

Citigroup Global Technology Conference, Hilton New York, thru. Thurs., Sept. 6

Wednesday, Sept. 5

Roth Capital Partners 2007 New York Conference, Westin Hotel, thru. Thurs., Sept. 6

Kaufman Bros. Annual Investor Conference, W Hotel, thru Thurs., Sept. 6

CooperBricolage Launch Party, 9 St. Marks Pl., 4 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 6

Alloy Media + Marketing (ALOY) Earnings Call, 5 p.m.

New York YouTube Meetup, Starbucks, 325 W. 49th St., 6 p.m.

Future events on our calendar. Want your event listed here? [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.