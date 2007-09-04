This Week In Silicon Alley (Sept. 4-7)

Tuesday, Sept. 4
- NY Tech Meetup, Cooper Union, 7 p.m.
- Citigroup Global Technology Conference, Hilton New York, thru. Thurs., Sept. 6
Wednesday, Sept. 5
- Roth Capital Partners 2007 New York Conference, Westin Hotel, thru. Thurs., Sept. 6
- Kaufman Bros. Annual Investor Conference, W Hotel, thru Thurs., Sept. 6
- CooperBricolage Launch Party, 9 St. Marks Pl., 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 6
- Alloy Media + Marketing (ALOY) Earnings Call, 5 p.m.
- New York YouTube Meetup, Starbucks, 325 W. 49th St., 6 p.m.
Future events on our calendar.
