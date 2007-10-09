This Week In Silicon Alley (Oct. 8-12)

Dan Frommer

Tuesday, Oct. 9

  • Hatch Match Meetup, North Fork Bank, 6:30 p.m.
  • Rich Internet Applications Meetup, NYSIA Incubator, 6:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 10

  • SATCON (Satellite and Content Management), IP Media, HDWorld Conferences, Javits centre

Thursday, Oct. 11

  • Israeli Tech Breakfast Series, Harvard Club, 8:30 a.m.
  • SATCON (Satellite and Content Management), IP Media, HDWorld Conferences, Javits centre

Friday, Oct. 12

  • Brooklyn OpenCoffee, Retreat NYC, DUMBO, 9 a.m.
  • Jelly in Manhattan (coworking)

More information on our calendar. Want your event listed here? [email protected]r.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

community sai-us