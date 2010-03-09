This Week In New York Tech: March 8

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

Check out Jenna Wortham’s (@jennydeluxe) great take on the NYC startup world in the NYTimes, “New York Isn’t Silicon Valley. That’s Why They Like It.“Great advertising for the Brooklyn tech scene, too. Did someone say, “Hey, let’s go find the three best looking people we can find and lead the article with that?” That would explain why the shot they took of me after the tech meetup didn’t make it.



“Hey, what about this bald dude?” “Nah, not hipster enough… and too much glare off the dome.”

Monday, March 8th

7PM: Feedback Forum: Superfluid.biz

Attending a Feedback Forum means going to work–for fellow entrepreneurs in the community. Each session involves a new startup looking to get focused and specific feedback from a roundtable of peers on their product. The sessions are small and the advice is brilliant. Contact Tobin @tobins to get your startup the feedback it needs. This week’s startup is Superfluid.biz, a barter environment enabling diverse business entities to come together and exchange services and products using our virtual currency called Quids.

RSVP: http://superfluid-feedbackforum.eventbrite.com/

8PM: Awesome Foundation NYC, March Party & Award!

Every Month a group of us get together and give away $1000 to something that is awesome. It can be anything, anywhere…. then we throw a party to celebrate and give out the award (always a brown paper bag of cash). In Feb., we supported a laser tractor beam that prods amoebas in a bus. For March…. well you can come and find out for yourself.

RSVP: http://awesomefoundationnyc.eventbrite.com/

Tuesday, March 9th

7PM Media Leaders NYC

As far as I can tell, this event is a bunch of young, hot, media buying, creative, and agency people drinking. Note to self: Add to calendar.

RSVP: http://www.eventbrite.com/event/576347872

Wednesday, March 10th

6:30PM nextNY Startup Shop ‘Til You Drop: Innovation in Discounts, eCommerce and Group Buying

Recently, there has been a tremendous explosion in the amount of innovation and investment in the social shopping, flash sale, group sale, local discount space. People want free/cheap high quality stuff, and venture firms are all too happy to back their shopping addictions.

We’ll talk about what this means for online retail, major brands, and new entrants into the space. Have all of the opportunities been picked over or are we just in the first inning of shopping 2.0 (3.0?) ? Featuring Josh Kopelman (First Round Capital, founder of Half.com), Scott Galloway (LuxuryLab, BOD of Eddie Bauer, Founder of RedEnvelope), Drew Patterson (CEO of Jetsetter), Jenny Fleiss (President of RentTheRunway), Mike Stein (CMO of BuyWithMe).

RSVP: http://www.nextNY.org/StartupShop

6PM Revision3 Meetup – Back in Effect for 2010

The Revision3 Meetup is back! It’s been quite a while, so it’s time to get reacquainted. Hang out and drink up with other fans of Diggnation, The Totally Rad Show, iFanboy, and the rest of the Revision3 shows! Drink specials are there to enjoy until 7. Hope to see you there! RSVP: http://www.meetup.com/Revision3/calendar/12600380/

Thursday, March 11th

6PM What do investors look for in startups?

During this Entrepreneurial Learning Forum, a selected startup will pitch live to a group of prominent early stage investors including Brendan Burns (Stepping Stone Capital Partners, LLC), Steve Brotman (Greenhill Partners), Brian Cohen (New York Angels), Charlie O’Donnell (First Round Capital), and Andrew Peskoe (Golenbock Eiseman Assor Bell & Peskoe LLP). The audience will first hear from each investor about what he/she looks for when investing in a startup–this includes the personal/character aspects of the entrepreneurs as well as the business concept, business model and the team’s execution plan. Next, the entrepreneurs will make a short presentation, followed by a Q&A between investors and entrepreneurs. The investors will then each make a few comments to the presenting team. Before closing, the audience will have the opportunity to ask both parties questions.

RSVP: http://www.fifpe.org/March11Event.asp

