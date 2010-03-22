This Week In New York Tech: March 22

Welcome to all the newcomers to this weekly events list! I added a bunch of folks that have been to recent nextNY events.



So… I’ll admit to not knowing enough about the healthcare bill to have a real opinion on it — I just try and eat right, exercise, and avoid the healthcare system entirely by not getting sick.

There is one thing I *love* about the plan, though… The free ice cream! It certainly can’t be just a coincidence that only two days after we pass healthcare reform, we have Free Cone Day. Apparently, additional coverage means more sprinkles! Woo! I can’t wait for the sundaes that are sure to come when we tackle immigration. My change tastes like pistachio.

Monday, March 22nd

6:15PM Entrepreneurs Roundtable 24

At our special 2nd year anniversary event, we are very privileged to have:

Albert Wenger, Partner, Union Square Ventures:

“Albert combines over 10 years of entrepreneurial experience with an in-depth technology background. As an entrepreneur, he has founded or co-founded five companies, including a management consulting firm (in Germany), a hosted data analytics company, a technology subsidiary for Telebanc (now E*Tradebank), an early stage investment firm, and most recently (with his wife), DailyLit, a service for reading books by email or RSS. Albert also served as the president of del.icio.us through the company’s sale to Yahoo.

Format: Introductions – Q&A – 5-minute pitches from 5 startups and 5-minute feedbacks from our speaker and the community

RSVP: http://eroundtable24.eventbrite.com/ (Use the waitlist)

6:30PM: Digital Media MBA March ’10 Happy Hour

Please join us again this month when we will be joined by Ben Lerer who is the co-founder of Thrillist, a leading daily email service that represents the evolution of both male lifestyle and local city guide content. If you want to hear about a true startup success story, please stop by and introduce yourself to this member of Inc. magazine’s “30 Under 30: America’s Coolest Young Entrepreneurs.”

RSVP: http://dmmbamarch10hh.eventbrite.com/

Tuesday, March 23rd

6:30PM TV Publicity: Think Outside The Tube

Instead of in front of the box, we are more likely catch favourite shows on cell phones, iPods, and all manner of hand-held devices, making the competition for eyeballs all the more intense. How do publicists grab the attention of today’s focus-challenged viewers? And how can you get into the game?

RSVP: http://www.cencom.org/programDetail.aspx?id=4102

Wednesday, March 24th

6:30PM nextNY Product Manager School @ NYU-Poly 160 Varick Incubator (Session #1)

What: – The first of five in depth, deep dive sessions on Product Management – Two 30 min talks followed by 15-20 minutes of interactive Q&A from experienced professionals

RSVP and info on future sessions: http://www.nextny.org/Product-Manager-School

6:30PM Clickable Interesting Cafe: How Web 2.0 Forecasted Clean Technology, Featuring David Schatsky

Join us for an intense debate with David Schatsky, principal at Green Research and former president of JupiterResearch. With passion for the environment and a background in tech and policy, David recently embarked on a self-directed “masters program in green.” He found the forces that shaped the Internet also are hard at work in the energy world.

RSVP: http://www.pingg.com/rsvp/jh2kr42wya3qfq55n

Thursday, March 25th (apparently organised by people who had no intention of coming into work on Friday) 7PM Twestival NYC

It’s a big party with social media people for a good cause.

RSVP: http://www.amiando.com/Twestival2010_NewYork.html

7PM Digital DUMBO #14 Sponsored by Invoke @ The Dumbo Loft

It’s a big party with social media people.

RSVP: http://digitaldumbo.eventbrite.com/

6:45PM User Interfaces for the Semantic Web, Social Search Space and the Factual API

One of these things is not like the other… One of these guys is doin’ his own thing.

RSVP: http://semweb.meetup.com/25/calendar/12194716/

The first 5 people to tweet out “I just got my “This Week in the NYC Innovation Community” events email from @ceonyc http://bit.ly/cs5aHC” will get a special pass to a True Ventures event on Tuesday night.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.