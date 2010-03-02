This Week In New York Tech: March 1

You know, if I was the kind of guy that pimped out his own firm’s newly redesigned website on a weekly community newsletter that goes out to over 1,000 people, I might include a link to the new FirstRound.com.



Tuesday, March 2nd

5PM NY Tech Meetup Student Mingle #2

RSVP: http://anyvite.com/qmiom80prw

7PM NY Tech Meetup: FinTech and more!

Back to demos. No choirs.

RSVP: http://www.meetup.com/ny-tech/calendar/12568714/

Wednesday, March 3rd

6PM: Job Hunting for Software Product Managers in 2010

We are pleased to have a member of our group and former product manager turned VC, Charlie O’Donnell speak to us about the challenges of job-hunting in the current market.

RSVP: http://www.meetup.com/Software-Product-Management-Meetup-NYC/calendar/12725578/

7PM: The 2nd Annual Shorty Awards

The Shorty Awards honour the best people and organisations on Twitter. These unique awards are for the Twitter community, by the Twitter community. Online voting is public and democratic, culminating in an awards ceremony that recognises the winners in 26 official categories as well as those in brand new crowd-sourced ones.

RSVP: http://shortyawards.com/

7PM: Agile UX at Lab49 (Hosted by Pivotal Labs)

Join us for a “Lab-themed” meetup: presentation and discussion with a team from technology consulting firm Lab49, which builds advanced solutions for the financial services industry. Kristie Weatherford will talk about her experience integrating Agile + UX for Lab49 and her previous engagements.

RSVP: http://www.meetup.com/Agile-Experience-Design/calendar/12619485/

Thursday, March 4th

6PM: An Evening Celebrating the Power of Entrepreneurs to Change the World

Join four innovative investors in a conversation on the potential for private capital to have tremendous social impact. The event will feature a panel that brings together the nation’s most prominent advocates for both early stage investment and social enterprise–Fred Wilson, Jacqueline Novogratz, Roger Ehrenberg, and Jacob grey.

RSVP: http://gcvpanel.eventbrite.com/

EVENT OF THE WEEK: 6:30PM Ignite: Brooklyn Edition

Ladies and gentlemen, we are expanding! In nearly two years we’ve thrown seven Ignites for the technology communities in NYC. We are pleased to announce that our next event will take place on March 4th in Silicon Alley’s DUMBO, Brooklyn at the Galapagos Art Space.

RSVP: http://ignitenyc8.eventbrite.com/

Friday, March 5th

7PM Movie Screening: Copyright Criminals + Q&A with Producer Kembrew McLeod

Legendary remixer Steve “Steinski” Stein, the inspiration for many recent artists including Girl Talk, will join producer Kembrew McLeod for the Q&A session after the screening.

“Benjamin Franzen and Kembrew McLeod’s exceptionally smart and energetic documentary lays out the complexities of sampling, artistic and political, legal and philosophical. Comprised of split screens, overlapping and overlaid sounds, an assemblage of images and noise, the movie effectively stages its argument even as it makes it.”

RSVP: http://www.facebook.com/event.php?eid=10150099769645364

Saturday, March 6th

8AM: Code Camp NYC 4

Code Camps are “grass roots” mini application platform developer conferences, free of charge to attendees and open to presenters of all stripes and experience.

RSVP: http://nyc.codecamp.us/

9AM: ArtsTech Presents: SMartCAMP – A Symposium on Social Media Use in the Arts

This month, in lieu of our usual ArtsTech programming, we’re doing it bigger and better than ever before…

We’ve teamed up with the folks at the Roger Smith Hotel and the LAB Gallery in Midtown to put together 2 day’s worth of panels, presentations and case studies tackling the topic of social media for the arts.

RSVP: http://www.socialmediaartcamp.com

