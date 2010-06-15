This Week in New York Tech: June 14

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

I don’t know about you, but I’m pretty tired of Follow Friday. It’s spammy, impersonal, and totally passive. “Hey everyone, regardless of who you are or what you do, follow these people. Don’t actually interact with them in any way!” It’s garbage.

Instead, I’d like to make today, and every Monday, “Awesome Intro Monday”. Hashtag: #awesomeintromonday Here’s how it works… it’s quite simple. Just introduce two awesome people that you know that a) you’re pretty sure have never met and b) that you think would actually be a somewhat relevant or interesting intro. This way, you’re personalizing it and you’re instigating actual interaction–hopefully in person. Just write “I’d like to introduce @[insert one awesome person here] to @[insert second awesome person here] because they’re both pretty awesome. #awesomeintromonday.”

It’s just that simple, now you try.

Monday, June 14th Internet Week Grand Finale, brought to you by DataRockit Try as I may, but I can’t find any ticket links to the Webbys or the Gala afterparty… so I guess they’re sold out or you have to be special. As an alternative, these guys are hosting a one hour open bar. That makes the plan for tonight: 1) Get hammered at DataRockit party. 2) Buy a boombox. 3) Stand outside the Webby Awards blasting “In Your Eyes” until that Elsasser girl agrees to go out with you or the cops come. RSVP: http://internetweekgrandfinale.eventbrite.com/ Tuesday, June 15th 6:30PM Tech Founders NYC Looking for a technical co-founder? Yeah, you know who you are–sitting there with your MBA diploma and your bright idea–just waiting for the right hacker to come along and make you boat rich and Digg famous. Well, stuff those dreams in a sack, buddy, because now you’ve got to pitch for your code and your idea better be awesome, and you need to convice this tech crowd that you can be a great partner. The event is sold out, but click through, get in touch with these folks and get your pitch queued up for next time! Info: http://techfoundersnyc.eventbrite.com/ Wednesday, June 16th 6:30PM NYLUG Presents: Rob Spectre on Open Source Television with Boxee Boxee’s free, open source, downloadable media centre software is changing the way consumers experience media. Lead Apps Developer and Community Evangelist Rob Spectre will discuss Boxee’s open source heritage, hacker culture, and open API as well as answer your questions and unload T-shirts a-plenty. T-shirts! OH YEAH! [Enter Kool Aid guy] RSVP: http://nylug.org/pipermail/nylug-talk/2010-June/014186.html Thursday, June 17th 6:15PM Entrepreneurs Roundtable 27 – Chip Hazard Chip Hazard works for Flybridge Capital Partners, so if you’re in the market for funding, drop in and learn about what he’s looking for and give your best short pitch intro. We swear that’s his real name, too. I think it would be better if he had a name that related to VC, though… like Bill Deposit, or Cap Table.

RSVP: http://eroundtable27.eventbrite.com/ 6:30PM nextNY Online Marketing School Session #2 – SEO/SEM Experts from the search marketing and optimization world will be walking through best practices for getting your website indexed and ranked by search engines and how to run keyword campaigns. Hmm…this sounds kind of spammy, doesn’t it? We promise it’s totally legit. RSVP: http://www.nextny.org/Online-Marketing-School Friday, June 18th 8:30AM DUMBO Tech Breakfast Meetup Everybody grabs some food (you have to pay for your own, sorry), grabs a seat, and talks tech. There’s no particular focus other than meeting some new people hand having some interesting conversations. You don’t even need to be a hipster to go! RSVP: http://www.meetup.com/DUMBO-Tech-Breakfast/calendar/13719108/ 9PM Alpha One Labs Hackathon Boasting activities like “Make a bot Monday”, “Soder Sundays” and “Replicant Night” (Ok, so I made that last one up), Alpha One Labs aims to provide a safe, clean space for users of all ages and interests to work on projects together. Dust off your neglected projects and power through the night to finish them with us! The event starts at 9:00 PM officially and goes through the next morning. RSVP: http://hack-a-thon.eventbrite.com/

