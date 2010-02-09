This Week In New York Tech: February 8

Two important notices:



1) WHO DAT?

2) The Open Angel Forum is coming to NYC! If you’re an angel investor or you’re raising early stage capital, read about this free event to meet investors here.

And now, on with our show… a light week as we all recover from #smw.

Tuesday, February 9th

7PM New York Gaming February Meetup

Want to meet others involved in the creation of games in the NYC area? This is the place. We’re open to anyone, including those who are simply interested in the process and industry of game development, design, writing, music, marketing and monetization.

RSVP: http://www.meetup.com/gaming/calendar/12328208/

Wednesday, February 10th

6:30PM Digital Media MBA February ’10 Happy Hour

Please join us for our Happy Hour this month when we will be joined by our latest high-profile “Featured Guest”, Rafat Ali, the Founder, Publisher and Editor of paidContent.org, a leading online news company covering the business of digital media.

RSVP: http://dmmbafebruary10hh.eventbrite.com/

Friday, February 12th

7PM Happy Birthday VendrTV

After 50 episodes, twelve states, and pounds of weight gain, VendrTV is celebrating it’s first birthday!

The night will kick off with a feast! From 7 to 8 be prepared to pig out on a delicious feast from some of New York’s hottest street carts, including Calexico Carne Asada, Schnitzel & Things, and Waffles & Dinges. Plus, wash that all down with free beer from The Brooklyn Brewery.

After you grab your food, be sure to get your glory shot into our Food Porn Photo Booth sponsored by Kirill Photography. Then, the it’s time to ditch the dishes and burn off those calories to a night of music / video / and food porn by Eclectic Method.

RSVP: http://vendrtv.eventbrite.com/

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.