This Week in New York Tech: Dec. 7

Tuesday, December 8th

6:30PM – 9PM: MatchupCamp II is the reprise of a past successful nextNY event. It is all about startup networking, creating a place for ideas and talent to meet. MatchupCamp has the sole objective of bringing together people looking to start, expand, or join a startup in New York (and the tri-state area). If you want to get your hands dirty and build something new, this is the place.



For Your Imagination Studio 22 West 27th ST

RSVP: http://matchupcamp.eventbrite.com/

6pm – 9pm: Launch Party for Hive at 55 – Downtown New York’s newest coworking space. The Hive at 55 is a workspace for freelancers and small business owners.

55 Broad Street, 13th FLoor More Info: http://www.downtownny.com/news?nid=222

RSVP: [email protected]

Wednesday December 9th

Digital Dumbo: Purple Sangria Digital Festivus

Bringing together the Digital Minds of NYC, Digital Dumbo facilities idea sharing and networking all while drinking purple sangria. This months event is sponsored by Purple Rock Scissors.

Galapagos Art Space 16 Main Street

RSVP: http://digitaldumbo.eventbrite.com/

6PM -8PM: Insider Tips from the Big Apple’s Best Tech and Digital Media Sales Professionals – Sales Pros Only!

We’ve assembled some of the Big Apple’s best tech and digital media sales talent for a very interactive discussion that every new and accomplished sales professional in tech should attend.

Deutsch Inc 111 8th Ave

RSVP: http://www.nextNY.org/TechSales

Thursday, December 10th

5PM- 7PM The DEMO New York City Meet-up is one stop on the DEMO Innovation tour where Matt and the DEMO team will travel around the country to connect with the DEMO community in search of the best innovation to showcase at DEMOspring 2010.

3 10 Lounge 310 Bowery

RSVP: http://demoinnovationnyc.eventbrite.com/

7PM URDB Presents: World Record Appreciation Society #10

Following a brief NYC hiatus and two sold-out events on the West Coast, the World Record Appreciation Society is coming back strong with holiday-themed world record blowout extravaganza.

Odd addition to our list? Perhaps, but I’m showing up purely to see Andrea Rosen set the record for “Fastest Time To Open An Advent Calendar And Eat All The Chocolates In Order”. How awesome is that?

Pianos 158 Ludlow St

RSVP: http://guestlistapp.com/events/6627

Real Time Twitter Booze NYC

If you’re building a business around the real time web or just tinkering with a few product ideas, you’ll want to get drunk here. The founders of Stocktwits, fourSquare, Bit.ly, Hootsuite, and Winetwits will be in attendence.

Swift 34 E 4th Street

RSVP: http://realtimeboozenyc.eventbrite.com/

Friday, December 11th and Saturday, December 12th

Open NY Summit & Codeathon

The Open NY Summit will be the first of many events produced by open government practitioners and volunteers. Two day conference includes Open NY Co-working, discussions, and a hackathon. Revolution!

The Open Planning Project 148 Lafayette St Penthouse (PH)

RSVP: http://opennyforum.org/2009/11/open-ny-summit-09/

Sunday, December 13th

12:45PM: NY Tech Gives Back – Ice Skating is a day for the NY tech community to come together for a good cause through volunteerism and giving. For our inaugural event, we are partnering with CampInteractive, a not-for-profit organisation that empowers inner-city youth through the inspiration of the outdoors and the creative power of technology. When asked what event the kids would most like, they chose ice skating. We’re making it happen. Your ticket will pay for you + 1 CampInteractive child to go ice skating (+pizza).

RSVP: http://techiesgiveback.eventbrite.com

