This Week In New York Tech: December 28

So, what’s going on this week in NY tech?



Not much, obviously… so here are 3 things you can do in the meantime:

Forward this e-mail to a friend and tell them they can sign up to stay informed about the NY innovation community right here. Get your inbox to zero. (Shortcut: Hit “select all”. Click “archive”. Done.) If you work in temp office space in NYC (Sunshine, Techspace, etc) make sure your desk is clean for the First Round Capital Startup Trek on Tuesday the 5th.

Wednesday, December 30th

EVENT OF THE WEEK – 9:30PM: New Years Eve Eve Party

Year after year, New Year’s Eve fails to live up to the hype.

Who likes useless tickets, long lines, overpriced drinks, forced countdowns, or awkward midnight kisses anyway? This year, preempt the disappointment and party it up the night after the second to last day before the evening of the last day of the year (that’s Wednesday the 30th).

RSVP: http://nyeveeve.com/

