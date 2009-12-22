This Week In New York Tech: Dec. 21st

Join us for the victory lap for holiday party season. Congrats! You’re almost done — just a few more days to go!



By the way, if you want to help support innovative, educational, and inspiring events… and your company has the space to host 75 or more folks, please check out my “Event Space Drive” for 2010.

Happy Holidays!

Monday, December 21st

5PM-9PM: ITP Winter Show

Innovative projects from current ITP students–don’t miss it!

New York University

721 Broadway 4th Floor

More info: http://itp.nyu.edu/shows/winter2009/

7PM: New York’s Technical Community Holiday Party

Keep the evening open for drinks and hors d’oeuvres, and special guests at the professional networking event for New York’s technology sector supported by Bootup.io, Girls in Tech NYC, NY PHP, NextWeb and Start Up One Stop, just to start.

The Forum 127 Fourth Ave

RSVP Here: http://www.bootup.io/holiday-party

Tuesday, December 22nd

6PM-8PM: TechDrinks XV – The Holiday Edition

Lunasa Bar 126 1st Ave

RSVP Here: http://www.meetup.com/coworking-nyc/calendar/12015971/

If you’d like to receive this post as an email on Monday mornings, please sign up here: http://eepurl.com/e3On

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.