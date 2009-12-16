This Week in New York Tech: Dec. 15

Tuesday, December 15th

8PM: 8th ITP New Interfaces for Musical Expression Concert: In the eighth annual NIME concert, performers will play a series of newly designed electronic instruments that aim to keep the “live” in the live performance of digital music.

This event had me at “This year’s NIME concert will feature such innovations as a musically enhanced sewing machine”.



Southpaw, 125 5th Ave, Brooklyn

More info: https://itp.nyu.edu/nime/show/

Wednesday December 16th

Arts, Culture & Technology meetup event will be the group’s 1 Year Anniversary/Holiday party. We’ll be celebrating a successful first year of programming and events discussing emerging technology as it relates to the arts, and the group’s continued growth — over 750 members! There will be six featured artists, so if you’re looking to class up your world a little and get some culture with your code, this one is one you won’t want to miss!

We’ll have wine from Damiani Wines and a selection of hors d’oeuvres provided by Village Bistro East.



Open Planning Project

148 Lafayette Street

RSVP: http://www.meetup.com/Arts-Culture-and-Technology/calendar/11949924/

Thursday, December 17th

7PM: drop.io Hackathon Kickoff Party The Headline Details: Come hang out and help us ring in the holiday season and a new awesome way to hit drop.io services from the command line. 68 Jay Street, #413 Brooklyn, NY

RSVP: http://dropiohackathon.eventbrite.com/

Friday, December 18th

7PM: GoMobo Holiday Party

The holidays, the new decade, the fact that our 3,800 sf space will be vacant but still in our possession as we make the move to the third floor of 84 Wooster: whatever your reason, it’s time to party. Join us on Friday, December 18 at 7pm. Bring friends. Bring drinks if you feel like it (we plan to stock up too). You don’t want to miss DJ Magic Mike on the turntables.

84 Wooster St

New York, NY

RSVP: http://www.facebook.com/event.php?eid=200554201237

FRIDAY DEC 18th at 8PM to SUNDAY DEC 20th at 11PM: drop.io Hackathon! with all the pizza and beer you can eat on the house. — you can participate if you are not hanging out in dumbo, but it should be fun in the office if you are local. For more information: http://drop.io/hackathon Prizes: official rules to be announced on Dec 18th at 8pm along with the esteemed judges, but for now suffice it to say that you will be allowed to use whatever team you want, in whatever languages you want, on any platform, just leverage the drop.io API 2.0 services — you own it all. see some cool stuff to start with at http://dev.drop.io — and register for the hackathon at: http://bit.ly/8LkFSF

Sunday, December 20th

2PM-6PM: ITP Winter Show – Students from NYU’s long running Interactive Telecommunications Program showing off their thesis projects. ITP is where Dodgeball gave birth, as well as a plant that tweets when it needs water, so… you never know what these folks will come up with next!

721 Broadway, 4th Floor

New York, NY

More info: http://itp.nyu.edu/shows/winter2009/



6PM-9PM: nextNY Holiday Party – Come out for the ITP Winter Show on Sunday, December 20th and then join your fellow nextNYers at our traditional holiday spot for a drink at Apple Bar.

Apple Bar

17 Waverly Place

New York, NY More info: http://www.nextny.org/Holiday2009_____



