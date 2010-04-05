Meetup CEO Scott Heiferman Speaking Today On Why The NYC Tech Scene Is Getting Huge

Unlike the rest of the tech universe, I have no opinion on the iPad at the moment. I will say, however, that if you can even stand to hear the word a few more times, you should absolutely watch the most recent episode of Modern Family, which revolves around the release of the iPad as part of the storyline. I just found out about this show–it’s utterly hilarious.



I do, however, have an opinion on this quote from Thomas Friedman’s article in the New York Times today:

“Between 1980 and 2005, virtually all net new jobs created in the U.S. were created by firms that were 5 years old or less…Message: If we want to bring down unemployment in a sustainable way, neither rescuing General Motors nor funding more road construction will do it… “

Ok Tom, you had me up to that point… but there’s one little quote that concerns me:

“We need to create a big bushel of new companies — fast.”

Let’s not confuse support of entrepreneurship with “Let’s go fund a ton of new startups.” Entrepreneurship is hard and there’s a shortage of good ideas. More startups often means more bad ideas. Let’s make sure we’re supporting the best ideas, not just writing checks to anyone with a plan — giving out “participation trophies” as Stu Ellman puts it. Let’s focus on teaching people how to create great businesses. We need more feedback forums on existing businesses, more sales training, user experience labs… more education and support for those who are already showing traction. Let’s double down on the winners… keeping the bar as high as ever before for the creation of new businesses, but helping more people reach that height.

Speaking of which, the Silicon Alley Insider Startup 2010 Competition is underway — and the application due date for the $25k cash price (+$75k in services) is April 12th. Apply here, apply now!

And now, on with the show…

Monday, April 5th

5PM NYU Startup Week Keynote: Scott Heiferman “How the NYC Tech Scene is Thriving”

Scott Heiferman is a visionary leader in the New York technology community. He founded the NY Tech Meetup in 2004, which has grown to over 12,000 members and is the quintessential technology event hosted monthly in NYC. Now Co-founder and CEO of Meetup.com, Scott has created a platform that millions of people, in over 100 countries, use to self-organise local community groups of all kinds. Meetup.com hosts thousands of real community meetings every day. This event is open to the general public.

Details: http://techatnyu.com/nyu-startup-week

Tuesday, April 6th

7PM NY Tech Meetup

We’ll start the night with some awesome university student demos: Parse.ly, CabSense, Where Do You Go?, Hangalong, and Project Noah.

Then we’ll hear a talk from Gabe Zichermann about his new book, Game-Based Marketing.

Finally, we’ll end the night strong with 5 minute demos by these up-and-coming startups:

Whistlebox augments reality for kids on the web. Get sage advice from your friends using ThinkTank. BantamLive shows off its supercharged workspace for biz and sales folks. But wait, there’s more: after the meetup, we’ll all be hanging out at Ainsworth, 122 W 26th, btw 6th & 7th. Plenty of room to mingle and $3 drinks all night. First 50 people to find the team from New Work City after the meetup get a free drink!

RSVP: http://www.meetup.com/ny-tech/calendar/12961814/

Wednesday, April 7th

11AM WSGR Entrepreneurs College Session 1: Overview & Valuation

This 17-week program is presented once a year and includes a series of seminars and networking events covering a wide range of topics to help you focus your ideas and business strategies.

RSVP: [email protected]

6:30PM Product Manager School — Session #2

Talk 1: Roadmapping: Scoping out requirements and priorities, minimum viable product. Limiting what you’re building and when to fill in the gaps.

Talk 2: Wireframes, specs, project management and brainstorming tools

RSVP: http://www.nextny.org/Product-Manager-School

Thursday, April 8th

7PM Nic Rad’s People Matter Exhibition

Join us for a private ArtsTech viewing of Nic Rad’s exhibition, People Matter, at Rare Gallery. His solo show at Rare, People Matter, is a series of 99 stunning portraits of bloggers, media personalities and infolebrities–all of which will be given away by Nic as part of a “public gift action” on April 29th.

Come by from 7-9pm on Thursday, April 8th to support Nic, check out his killer paintings, sip some wine, and, as always, chat with some super smart folks.

RSVP: http://www.meetup.com/Arts-Culture-and-Technology/calendar/13045053/

Friday, April 9th

1PM NYC Startup Job Fair

The Columbia Venture Community & NYU Venture Community are thrilled to present the first annual NYC Startup Job Fair. The fair will bring students, young alumni and startups together to connect bright, motivated individuals with exciting and innovative New York-based companies. Our hope is that the NYC Startup Fair will foster grassroots awareness for startups throughout campuses across New York City. RSVP: http://nycstartupjobfair.com/

