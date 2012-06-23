This Week In Movie Trailers: 'Twilight' And Pixar Show Off Their Future Hit Sequels

In this week’s trailers, Snow White leaves Thor to return to Edward Cullen, Keira Knightley takes another stab at Oscar gold and Pixar shows us what college life is like for monsters.
Plus, three R-rated comedies duke it out for summer dominance, “Batman” and “Spider-Man” show off some new footage, and Phillip Seymour Hoffman reminds the world why he’s one of the best actors in the business.
Also, take a look at some of this fall’s high-profile action movies, and, if you’re brave enough, the next Adam Sandler/Andy Samberg film.
After scouring the internet to confirm our suspicions, we unfortunately found out that the antagonist of 'Taken 2' is not the guy from the Dos Equis commercials. But the damage is already done. As far as we're concerned, it's Liam Neeson v. The Most Interesting Man in the World. Game on! Oh, you want to know the plot of the movie? His family gets taken (see what we did there?) in a foreign country... again. It also feels like we got cheated out on some great sequel names here: 'Takener.' 'Taken 2: Taken Harder.' 'Taken 2: Electric Boogaloo .'
Futuristic drug busts. Half a movie's worth of slow-mo shots. Karl Urban doing his best 'Christian Bale Batman voice' impression. That's all you need to know about 'Dredd.'
Well we know it's going to do better than Adam Sandler and Andy Samberg's first team-up, 'That's My Boy.' With an interesting voice cast, including Fran Drescher and Selena Gomez, this could have the same late-September critical/commercial success of fellow Sony Pictures Animation release 'Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.' Or it could be another Sandler misfire, this one of the 'Eight Crazy Nights' variety.
While not a traditional trailer, this featurette has some new hard-R jokes, showing that, though TV spots make peak your interest, they don't do this raunchy film justice. Ted is one opinionated Teddy bear, and he has some thought to share about Boston women and Garfield (NSFW).
While hopes remain high for this Oliver Stone adaptation, this clip tries its absolute hardest to establish Salma Hayek as a badass villain, to mixed results. Eminem's 'Till I Collapse' and Stone's unnecessary camera angles aren't enough to take her seriously as a ruthless drug kingpin. See for yourself, and hopefully she proves us wrong in the full movie, because Taylor Kitsch's fledgling film career can't afford a third bomb in five months.
Every Oscar season needs a 19th-century period piece that doesn't seriously contend for anything but makeup and costume. This year brings us 'Anna Karenina,' which, to be fair, has a fantastic pedigree (Keira Knightley, Jude Law, screenwriter Tom Stoppard, director Joe Wright), but just screams 'Oscar bait.'
While not technically a Broken Lizard production (the comedy troupe behind 'Super Troopers' and 'Beerfest'), two of their key players team up with Paul Schneider and Olivia Munn in a comedy about robbing a sperm bank. While the new Red Band trailer doesn't look like anything particularly groundbreaking, it sure looks like a fun way to spend two hours.
Less than five months to go until we no longer have to dissect another 'Twilight' trailer. Unless these horrible rumours of a reboot are true. Until then.. Bella... Edward... Jacob... child-thing. Vampires... werewolves... bleak lighting. It does look more action-packed than previous entries, as a finale should.
Everyone's favourite monsters return in Pixar's first prequel (to 2001's 'Monsters Inc.') which shows the pair back in their college days. There were four different trailers released, but only a single (relatively unfunny) line differs in each. One trailer will do just fine.
The first teaser was riveting, and could almost stand alone as a short film. It showed us next to nothing about the plot though (as a good teaser should), not even giving us a glimpse of lead Phillip Seymour Hoffman. As the leader of a religious organisation, it's clear why he's already getting awards buzz. 'The Master' looks like a showcase for Hoffman, Joaquin Phoenix, and (probably) Amy Adams. And that score, so simple and striking, is still amazing.
A surprising amount of new footage is in this new trailer, which basically details all of Bane's takeover of Gotham, while giving nothing away about how Batman plans to defeat him… aside from a flying car of course. For showing so much, credit is due for still positioning the Caped Crusader as an underdog (over a dozen trailers an clips in, yet to land a punch). Oh, and now we know he's angry.
Another week, another new TV spot, and a little more reason to believe that director Marc Webb may have tapped into some of the elements of Peter Parker that original trilogy director Sam Rami neglected (not to knock those films at all… at least not the first two). Toby Maguire's Spidey had his share of demons, but Andrew Garfield may have him beat. As long as he doesn't go all emo Spider-Man on us.
Anyone remember 'Swing Vote?' That was the 2008 'comedy' starring Kevin Costner (who should just stick to baseball and cowboys) that tried to capitalise on the impending presidential election. Yeah... this will be better. Also, let's take a moment to acknowledge that The Black Keys should be used as often as possible in trailers from now on.
Opening the same weekend 'Cowboys and Aliens' did last year, who would have guessed then that this may end up the better film? As the movie tries to further distance itself from the Trayvon Martin shooting, expect more of the alien elements to be emphasised going forward. This new international trailer cements its position as a contender for 'comedy of the summer' (along with 'Ted' and 'The Campaign').
The found footage genre has been done to death of late, and a decent trailer certainly doesn't guarantee a quality horror film. That being said, it does look somewhat promising. A savvy marketing move, releasing a Red Band trailer, usually only reserved for comedies.
