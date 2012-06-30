This Week In Movie Trailers: Bradley Cooper Makes A Move On Katniss And More

Yes, that’s Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Photo: Screengrab

In this week’s just-released trailers, we get more plot details from a few intriguing action films, Kevin James gives mixed martial arts a try, and Madea hunts down a psychopathic Jack Shepard.Plus, films officially submit themselves for early awards discussion, Spike Lee returns to Brooklyn, and an Oscar nominee befriends a robot.



From Richard Gere covering up a murder, to Tim Burton‘s claymation black and white children’s movie, there’s something for everyone this week.

