This Week In Movie Trailers: Bradley Cooper Makes A Move On Katniss And More

In this week’s just-released trailers, we get more plot details from a few intriguing action films, Kevin James gives mixed martial arts a try, and Madea hunts down a psychopathic Jack Shepard.Plus, films officially submit themselves for early awards discussion, Spike Lee returns to Brooklyn, and an Oscar nominee befriends a robot.
From Richard Gere covering up a murder, to Tim Burton‘s claymation black and white children’s movie, there’s something for everyone this week.
At 21 years old, Jennifer Lawrence can go from playing a teenager fighting for her life to a widow dating Bradley Cooper, who also shows off his acting chops in a way he rarely gets to. The two take centre stage as damaged individuals trying get their lives in order. The pair are backed up by Oscar nominated director David O. Russell, Oscar winner Robert De Niro, Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver and, believe it or not, Chris Tucker, in his first non-'Rush Hour' movie in 15 years (seriously). Expect to hear more about this come awards season.
The second trailer dives a little more into the plot, and proves nobody skimped on the budget. With 'Bourne Legacy' pushing its release date back a week and no big action movie between it and 'The Dark Knight Rises,' 'Recall' is poised for a 'Rise of the Planet of the Apes'-level success.
Speaking of awards condensers, 'The Sessions' (up until a few days ago titled 'Six Sessions' and before that, 'The Surrogate') was the talk of Sundance. The movie is based on the true story of Mark O'Brien (John Hawkes), a man in an iron lung who, with the blessing of his priest (William H. Macy), meets with a sex surrogate (Helen Hunt) after he decides he wants to lose his virginity. Oscar nominations for Hawkes and Hunt are all but guaranteed.
The new international trailer for Rian Johnson's time-travel film starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Bruce Willis dives a little deeper into character development, and reminds us how easy it is to question the plot details of time-travel movies. Still, we remain excited.
Anyone else distracted by the Apple product placement? Set in an area of Brooklyn where the movie claims unemployment is 80%, all the iPads and Macs seem a bit gratuitous. But whenever Spike Lee goes back to Brooklyn, home of his best work, 'Do The Right Thing' (and the unnecessarily large amount of other movies mentioned in the trailer), it's worth noting.
Striking visuals, fairly creative plot, and just when you think there won't be any dialogue in the trailer, there's Aziz Ansari as a slug to lighten the mood.
Kevin James found a nice way to get paid to get in better shape. Judging by the trailer, this movie isn't sure if it wants to be a drama or a comedy, but marketing has a few more months to figure that out. If it's going for drama though, there's a much better film about a teacher who moonlights as an MMA fighter called 'Warrior' that deserves a lot more recognition.
If naked old people and crass jokes are your particular brand of comedy, then you're in luck. If not, you may want to skip this, because that's basically all there is. NSFW.
Richard Gere makes one more push for an Oscar nomination, and looks like he just might pull it off as a Bernie Madoff-type with more than one scandal looming. 'Pretty Woman,' this is not.
It's hard to see who this film is aiming to attract . A claymation black and white kid's movie about a dog raised from the dead? Yeah that's Tim Burton territory all right, but who else outside of his fan base is going to see this? It may aspire to be this generation's 'Nightmare Before Christmas' but everyone involved should be pleased if it even matches the success of 'Corpse Bride.'
It's never good when you're watching a trailer and you find yourself sitting in fear, waiting for Madea to pop up. It's unlikely this movie, also starring 'Lost' actor Matthew Fox as an intense (and ripped) murderer, will turn into 'Tyler Perry's Madea Tracks Down A Serial Killer,' but that's not stopping us from worrying.
This film walked away from Sundance with a decent amount of Oscar buzz for lead Frank Langella, so the late summer release date (as opposed to late fall where most awards bait is released) seems questionable, but the trailer is intriguing even though it gives away the entire movie. As long as the reviews hold up, this could be a late summer surprise.
Now this is the post-'Saturday Night Live' movie Andy Samberg desperately needs to earn back some goodwill after 'That's My Boy.' The plot should come off more generic than it does, but the obvious chemistry between Samberg and Rashida Jones (who also wrote the script) makes us forget all about it. The song choice for the trailer (always crucial to a successful trailer as it's the best way to pack a quick emotional punch), 'Drifting in and Out' by Porcelain Raft, is perfect. Though initial reviews out of Sundance were mixed, those that liked it seemed to love it.
