This Week In Movie Trailers: Milla Jovovich Returns To Killing Zombies, Wears Tight Outfits And More

In this week’s trailers, the recession hits the 1%, “The Amazing Spider-Man” releases some entertaining clips, and Samuel L. Jackson finally appears in a movie for the first time since… wait it hasn’t been very long at all.Plus, “Magic Mike” finally gives up (some of) the goods with a Red Band trailer, and Milla Jovovich collects her bi-annual “Resident Evil” paycheck.
We’ve got a little bit of everything this week.
A 'riches to rags' story, Versailles was originally supposed to simply show an American billionaire and his wife as they build a palace bigger than the White House. When the recession hit, this documentary found new life. 'Versailles' looks to be a solid option for those opting out of 'The Dark Knight Rises' on July 20.
Yes, we know we just showed you the first trailer last week, but this one throws a number of new goodies in, including a first glance at Samuel L. Jackson!
Here it is: the inevitable Red Band trailer, for Channing Tatum's much-anticipated male stripper film. Obviously, it is NSFW (There's a whole lot of man).
Just when you thought the 'Resident Evil' series was over, a trailer for the next one debuts. Milla Jokovich returns in the 5th film of the franchise, once again fighting off the T-virus and the evil Umbrella corporation.
Still waiting to get a good glimpse of new villain, The Lizard? This looks like the best chance before the movie opens in two and a half weeks.
Also check out another clip, this time of Peter Parker turning the tables on 'Spider-Man' comic book staple, Flash Thompson.
The Red Band trailer shows that this film has promise, though the subject matter (roommates start a phone sex hotline) may be a little taboo for it to be a breakout hit. Though that didn't prevent 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin' from becomming a breakout hit.
From the producer of last year's underrated horror movie, 'Insidious' comes a film that looks strikingly similar in terms of plot and visuals. This could mean 'Sinister' will actually end up a rare good horror movie, or join the hundreds of cheap knockoffs.
The trailer appears to take the premise of the brilliant 'Pixels', and repackage it as an awful, weekend after labour day disaster. The premise (products and advertising are brainwashing humanity) is intriguing enough, but the end result looks like a failed attempt.
We thought Hollywood was finally past its 'copy 'Bring It On'' stage, but apparently not. This time, substitute a cappella singing for cheerleading, and Anna Kendrick for Eliza Dushku. Throw in some Rebel Wilson because… well, just because. And was that Adam Devine from 'Workaholics?' Yes. Yes it was. Plus, IMDB says McLovin's in here somewhere too.
Ah, pseudo-serious Chris Rock, how promising you look. But you've burned us before with 'I Think I Love My Wife,' so forgive our reservations. Perhaps the capable hands of director/writer/star Julie Delpy is all we need to shake that memory. It may just be the familiar New York setting, but the trailer conveys a Woody Allen tone. colour us intrigued.
