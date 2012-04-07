This Week In Movie Trailers: Mark Wahlberg Befriends A Foul-Mouthed Teddy Bear And More

Photo: Screenshot, Fuzzy Door Productions

Another week, 10 new movie trailers.This week we got to see sneak peeks of Mark Wahlberg befriending a foul-mouthed teddy bear, “The Hunger Games” star Josh Hutcherson hitting on a transvestite, and Tom Cruise singing with long hair and no shirt.



No typecasting here. It’s going to be a strange year in movies… and we can’t wait.

'3:10 to Yuma' star Ben Foster stars an American who goes to work in Armenia to survey satellites and bonds with an expatriate in this new drama. The movie opens in New York first but will expand wide in a few months. Josh Hutcherson goes back to his indie roots with this comedic teen slasher film. Someone is killing off teens in Grizzly Lake and the high school principal thinks it's one of his students. Of course, he shuts a few suspects in the library, a la Breakfast Club, and has them skip prom to find out who is doing the murderous deed. Another complicated film about high school--with a clever double meaning title. 'Adventureland' star Matt Bush plays Henry, a student who is desperate to get a scholarship to MIT. His best friend Travis gets him to lighten up by having him smoke weed for the first time. Of course, the principal at their high school has decided to buckle down on the drug use issue and has everyone take a mandatory urine test. If they fail, they get expelled. Thus starts the adventure. Henry and Travis steal pot from a psycho drug dealer and attempt to get the school doped up so everyone fails their test. After the crazy clip from 'Cosmopolis' last week, it seemed obvious that Robert Pattinson was trying to get away from his 'Twilight' fan base. This period drama is adapted from a novel of the same name and follows Pattinson as a womanizing journalist who experiences a corrupt rise in power. Everyone: Tom Cruise can sing. Check out his chops in this new musical film from the minds of 2007's 'Hairspray' based on the Broadway musical of the same name. Woody Allen is looking to continue his 'movies about different cities around the world' streak with a new movie about Americans (and Italians) falling in love in Rome. Jesse Eisenberg, Allen and Ellen Page in the same film together? That might be too much neurotic behaviour to handle. We showed you this movie's new poster earlier this week and now you get the first look. Controversial director Oliver Stone directs a talented group of actors in this drug cartel drama about two young drug dealers and their shared girlfriend who get into big trouble with a dangerous Mexican drug cartel. Taylor Kitsch can hopefully redeem himself after the debacle of 'John Carter'. Mark Wahlberg's best friend is a teddy bear from his childhood who's voiced by 'Family Guy' creator Seth MacFarlane. The film is also MacFarlane's creation. Just picture Peter Griffin and Wahlberg hanging out. Except Peter Griffin is a stuffed animal who smokes weed all day and tries to have sex with check-out girls at the supermarket. Check out the NSFW trailer: Whitney Houston's final film and Jordin Sparks' first film coincide with this remake of the 'Dreamgirls'-esque film of the same name. We've already shown you a snippet of the film from MSNBC, but here's the full trailer in all its musical glory. In the vein of 'Paris, je ta'ime' and 'New York, I Love You,' comes another anthology story about lives intersecting in Havana, Cuba. Check out 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson as a famous actor who gets the tour of the city and picks up a transvestite hooker. It's a comedy. Want to see more sneak peeks? Check out Peter Jackson's new photos of 'The Hobbit' >

