This Week In Movie Trailers: Justin Timberlake, Amy Adams Play Ball With Clint Eastwood And More

In this week’s trailers, Clint Eastwood returns to acting to scout baseball prospects with Amy Adams, who plays his daughter, and Justin Timberlake, her love interest.While Friday Night Lights’ Coach Taylor hunts Osama bin Laden, a How I Met Your Mother star goes back to college and Dawson returns to the creek. “Frankie Go Boom” just tries to include someone from every sitcom.



Also, Paul Rudd sits on a toilet in a movie trailer for the second time this year, Kristen Stewart forgets her top, and Gerard Butler hits on soccer mums.

Ignore the title and check out the cast. Between Bridesmaids star Chris O'Dowd, New Girl's Lizzy Caplan, The Good Wife's Chris Noth, Happy Endings' Adam Pally, and Sons of Anarchy's Charlie Hunnam and Ron Perlman (in drag!), there is literally something for every demographic of current pop culture. Ted Mosby finally finds love! Josh Radnor directs, writes, and stars in his second film following 2010's 'happythankyoumoreplease' and this time brings the talented Elizabeth Olsen with him. Taking place at Radnor's real-life alma matter, Kenyon College, the film surrounds his character's return to college, where he falls in love with a student 15 years younger than him. Clint Eastwood, Amy Adams, and Justin Timberlake make for one heck of a cast, really hitting all major quadrants. It's a very calm trailer, basically trusting the film will find it's audience. Which it should, with a baseball backdrop and Eastwood's return from self-imposed retirement. Plus, it's got a classic old-Eastwood line in the vein of 'Gran Torino's' 'Get off my lawn:' 'Get out of here before I have a heart attack trying to kill you.' For anyone looking to carry their Olympic fever into mid-September, here's the movie for you. And it stars James Van Der Beek! Well that was disturbing. Director Brandon Cronenberg, son of filmmaker David Cronenberg (the upcoming 'Cosmopolis'), creates a world in which obsessive fans can receive the same diseases as their favourite celebrities in order to forge a closer connection. Yes, it's as creepy as it sounds. This is a completely different trailer than expected. The synopsis makes it seem like Gerard Butler coaches his kid's soccer team to hit on mothers, as did the movie's original title, 'Playing the Field.' But this latest trailer makes 'Keeps' seem more like something one would expect from the director of the emotional 'The Pursuit of Happyness,' a story about family, career, and figuring out life. Which one is the real movie? Probably a little bit of both. We know how it ends… and that's about it. Will this be an Oscar contender, war movie, straight up action flick, backroom drama, or all of the above? Kathryn Bigelow's follow-up to Best Picture 'The Hurt Locker' remains shrouded in mystery after this teaser, but it certainly already seems like a must-see. ' This film should gain Garrett Hedlund a few fans for his portrayal of Jack Kerouac's literary icon Dean Moriarty, but it will likely be remembered for Kristen Stewart's 'stripped down' performance. Clearly showing off its supporting cast (Melissa McCarthy! Albert Brooks!), this 'sort of sequel to 'Knocked Up'' should be the comedy of the holiday season, if only by default. If this movie isn't a success, it may be the end of the 'Paul Rudd, leading man' era. It certainly looks more Apatow-ian than the generic teaser trailer. This American remake of Erik Van Looy's Belgian thriller of the same name returns the director to the same story about a group of unfaithful husbands who share a loft to cheat on their spouses. Things are great until someone turns up dead and the group begins to suspect each other. Well, the original was good enough to warrant a remake... Miss last week's trailers? Watch Brad Pitt play a Boston hitman >

