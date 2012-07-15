This Week In Movie Trailers: James Franco & Mila Kunis Take Us Back To The Land Of 'Oz' And More

Photo: Screenshot
In this week’s batch of trailers, we get our first glimpse at director Sam Rami‘s “Oz the Great and Powerful” and Robert Pattinson continues his failed attempt to break away from ‘Twilight.’
Also, check out the latest from Comic-Con and some promising upcoming indies.
Plus, Ryan Gosling and Shia Labeouf take us back to the past in dueling period crime dramas.
Like your Morgan Spurlock ('Super Size Me') documentaries with less… Morgan Sprulock? Then 'Craigslist Joe,' about a man who spent a month living entirely off Craigslist, is the movie for you!
How does Robert Pattinson attempt to convince audiences he's a credible leading man outside of the 'Twilight' series this time? By playing an utterly emotionless, pale-faced, well-dressed, handsome guy in a limo of course.
This film stirred up a great deal of controversy this year at Sundance with its detractors calling it misogynistic and exploitative, but still garnering rave reviews. Starring 'Don't Trust the B---- in Apt. 23's' Dreama Walker, the film is based on true events and supposedly explores how far people will go to obey authority. See the disturbing trailer for yourself.
How does a 'This American Life'-style indie film about stand up comedy sound to you? That's what we've got with this Ira Glass-produced movie based on star Mike Birbiglia's one-man show and book, which in turn was based on his own true story. Hey, it worked in print and stage, why on screen too?
This should be great, but the trailer doesn't do quite enough to impress us. We'll show up for Tom Hardy, but hopefully this Prohibition-era drama about bootlegging brothers will leave us pleasantly surprised. We don't see both this and the following week's 'Gangster Squad' both being successful, so this film might get lost in the labour Day shuffle.
Right down to the title and Jay-Z song in the trailer (why is he the go-to artist for period pieces?), this movie is blatantly trying to be the next 'American Gangster,' a movie that never really lived up to its own hype. The trailer looks solid and it's got an impressive cast, but we're going to remain sceptical.
Melanie Lynskey has been an indie darling since she starred with Kate Winslet in Peter Jackson's 1994 film 'Heavenly Creatures.' Sadly, she is best known for her work as that stalker neighbour on 'Two and a Half Men.' Here's hoping she's finally found a breakout role.
When the synopsis of this movie detailed a drug called 'Slo-Mo,' we instantly knew it was a lazy excuse to showcase 3D violence. This violent Red Band clip proves we were right… and also that it's pretty awesome.
Tim Burton's 3D, claymation, stop-motion, black-and-white kids movie about a pet dog brought back from the dead has already released two trailers, but this one is still worth two minutes of your time. It's a 'homage' trailer, calling back to the classic horror films from over half a century ago.
Directed by Sam Rami, 'Oz' looks every bit as visually stunning as 'Wonderland,' and will hopefully carry a better story. Though it's hard not to wonder what the charisma of Robert Downey Jr. or Johnny Depp could have done with the role, lead James Franco at least looks serviceable. The real star, of course, is the story itself, returning to the setting of one of cinema's all-time great films. 'Oz' has a lot to aspire to but it's off to a promising start.
It was only a matter of time. 'Jurassic Park III' meets the found footage genre. That's really all there is to it.
