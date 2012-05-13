This Week In Movie Trailers: Eva Mendes Gets Naughty With A Married Man And More

Photo: Screenshot
For weekly trailer day this week we have an Eva Mendes movie where the bombshell is messing around with a married man while also trying to juggle being a parent. She’s not doing a very good job at one of those. Guess which? Plus, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone re-team in “Gangster Squad”—Zombieland” director Ruben Fleischer‘s entry into more dramatic fare. Also, Kristen Stewart takes on the Beatnik generation in “On The Road” while Will Ferrell and Zach Galifinakis punch babies, make Sadam Hussein jokes and duel each other politically in the comedy “The Campaign.”
Eva Mendes gets a little naughty and gets a daughter in this 'mum needs to grow up while the kid is coming-of-age' story.
The movie has just released and isn't getting the best reviews because it's a bit cliché. But hey, isn't that obvious from the trailer? Judge for yourselves.
This is a weird premise but kind of sweet as well. 'Tonight You're Mine' is about a romance that blooms while two strangers are handcuffed together for 24 hours at a Coachella-like music festival.
How they interact with each other, friends and their significant others while their love grows is the interesting part of this drama.
Kristen Stewart tries to move beyond the 'Twilight' fandom with this film that's based on the book of the same name by Jack Kerouac.
A struggling young writer takes a road trip across the country with his best friend who happens to be the epitome of the beatnik generation.
This thriller was supposed to come out two years ago but has been stalled from distribution in America. It's finally getting a quick release in theatres and has just been released on demand.
'The Tortured' is about a couple whose child was kidnapped and murdered by a man who just happens to make a plea bargain and gets released after being convicted for his terrible crime.
The man's freedom does not sit well with the couple. So they kidnap him and subject him to the torture he once inflicted on his young victims.
The director of 'Silence of the Lambs,' Jonathan Demme, follows Neil Young as he 'journeys' to the iconic Massey Hall in Toronto, aka the town where Young was born.
We get an inside look at a cool man who makes pretty fantastic music. Count us in.
Matthew McConaughey is really trying to break back into the dramatic side of the movies after a successful but boring stint in the rom-com spectrum.
In this drama/thriller directed by 'The Exorcist' helmer William Friedkin, McConaughey plays the titular character; a cop who moonlights as a hitman for hire. He gets hired by Emile Hirsch's character who wants to kill his mum to get insurance money.
And since it's a thriller, things go horribly awry. And since it's rated NC-17, the horribly awry things will probably be horribly gruesome.
Will Ferrell plays a warped version of his George Bush impression in this film about a city election between the ridiculous incumbent (Ferrell) and an even more ridiculous newcomer (Zach Galifinakis).
Let the weird ads, Buddhist meditation, and baby punching commence.
Ben Affleck's highly anticipated third film as director is surprisingly NOT set in Boston. Crazy, right?
'Argo' follows the true story of when the U.S. and Canadian governments rescued six American foreign service members who escaped getting taken hostage at the American embassy in Iran in 1979.
Affleck's character Tony Mendez comes up with a plan to trick the Iranians into thinking the six almost hostages were actually members of a production crew who are shooting a sci-fi movie called 'Argo.'
Sean Penn plays Mickey Cohen, a gangster who runs the town of L.A. through force. Josh Brolin and Ryan Gosling are two cops who want to stop him. They start a secret group of cops who go around shooting up Penn's associates until they get to the top.
On the way, Gosling's character, Jerry, falls for Emma Stone's character, Grace, who just happens to be Mickey's girl. Considering Penn and Stone's age difference, it's a little bit creepy. But the trailer looks great.
This dark comedy still has no distributor but judging from this quirky, interesting trailer, we can't wait to see it in theatres when it gets a studio.
Jordan Gelber plays a loveable schmuck/toy collector who falls in love with Selma Blair and does everything he can to woo her into love.
