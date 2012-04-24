This Week In Movie Trailers: Doctors Discover The Power Of The Vibrator And More

Photo: Jason Merritt/ Getty Images, Sony Pictures Classics

Here it is, the fourth instalment of your weekly trailers. This time around, we get a glimpse into the beginnings of gynecology (in a way) with the creation of the vibrator. Apparently it just used to be an electronic feather duster.



In other trailer news, Channing Tatum strips and loves making furniture in “Magic Mike” while Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield get lovey-dovey in the newest “Amazing Spider-Man” trailer with Japanese subtitles.

Indie darling Jess Weixler stars as a young Stanford drop-out who has to give out free ice cream samples as she rediscovers herself. Along the way, she meets and starts up a romance with 'The Social Network' star Jesse Eisenberg. Mel Gibson is bypassing a U.S. release with his newest film about a man stuck in unusual circumstances in Mexico. The film will be released only on demand in the U.S. So back in the early 1900s, women were commonly diagnosed with 'hysteria' when doctors could not understand their different symptoms. In order to 'cure' them, they invented the vibrator. Before the vibrator, doctors were 'curing' women with their hands. Doesn't really seem so clinical ... Hugh Dancy stars as the creator of the vibrator and Maggie Gyllenhaal plays a tough woman who challenges his methods and diagnosis of 'Hysteria.' 'Milk' screenwriter Dustin Lance Black is finally getting to show off his directorial debut with 'Virginia.' The plot isn't completely conveyed in this sneak peek, but it looks like a meaty role for 'A Beautiful Mind' star Jennifer Connelly to really sink her teeth into. And Ed Helms as a cheating sheriff? It might be as good as his John McCain impersonation. The creators of 'The Blair Witch Project' are desperate for another hit. 'Lovely Molly' (which premiered to great reviews at Toronto Film Festival and SXSW) is about newlywed Molly Reynolds who fights for the right to her soul. Channing Tatum channels his inner Chippendale with this new film from 'Ocean's Eleven' director Steven Sodebergh. The film was partially based on Tatum's old career as a stripper. No wonder he seems so at ease while gyrating. Another Tribeca Film Festival entry. This film by 'Humpday' director Lynn Shelton is about a man (Mark Duplass) who is still trying to get his life back on track after the death of his brother. His best friend Iris (Emily Blunt) sends him to her lake house for some solo re-discovery but he ends up meeting and hooking up with Iris' sister Hannah. Oh, and did we mention Iris is in love with him? Here is the Japanese trailer for the newest Spider-man venture. More information about Peter Parker's past is shown in this new trailer including a snippet of Sally Field as Aunt May. The directors of 'Little Miss Sunshine' are attempting to recreate their magic with a romantic comedy approach. 'Little Miss Sunshine' alum Paul Dano stars as a struggling writer who creates a woman out of thin air. And falls in love with her. Creepy or cute? You decide. We've shown you the sneak peek of Jeremy Renner taking on the next Bourne film, but here's the full, international trailer. The extra footage doesn't give much away, but you will get to see Renner pulling off many more stunts. And Edward Norton looks like the perfect foil to Renner's escape (or possibly revenge?) plans. You know you want more trailers! Check out the sneak peeks from last week >

