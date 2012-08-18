This Week In Movie Trailers: Arnold Schwarzenegger Takes A 'Last Stand' And More

Photo: Screengrab

In this week’s trailers, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone leave “The Expendables” for their own action films, and Colin Farrell leads a band of “Psychopaths.”Thor enlists Peeta to fight the North Koreans, and “Harry Potter” alums take on another classic novel.



Plus, James Franco takes “low budget indie” to a new level, and Channing Tatum goes to his high school reunion, which was apparently the coolest high school ever.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.