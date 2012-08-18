This Week In Movie Trailers: Arnold Schwarzenegger Takes A 'Last Stand' And More

Photo: Screengrab
In this week’s trailers, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone leave “The Expendables” for their own action films, and Colin Farrell leads a band of “Psychopaths.”Thor enlists Peeta to fight the North Koreans, and “Harry Potter” alums take on another classic novel.
Plus, James Franco takes “low budget indie” to a new level, and Channing Tatum goes to his high school reunion, which was apparently the coolest high school ever.
Channing Tatum leads this cast of over a dozen upcoming stars getting together for their 10 year high school reunion. The film has a very 90's feel to it in the best way possible. Cheesy but heartfelt, this looks like the cast had fun making it, which the audience should appreciate.
While this trailer certainly looks promising, there's not nearly enough yet to justify the talk of a Woody Harrelson supporting Oscar nod. A quirky cast including Sam Rockwell and Christopher Walken makes this Colin Farrell film worth paying attention to.
We've already covered the tumultuous history of this project, but it looks like such over-the-top, pulpy fun, we're just glad it's finally coming out.
Eric Bana and Olivia Wilde play a pair of sibling fugitives trying to cross the border to freedom. Things don't go as smoothly as planned once the two split up and unexpectedly enter the lives of another family.
Helena Bonham Carter has made an award-winning career out of these creepy, eccentric roles to the point that one can hardly imagine anyone else portraying Ms. Havisham in Charles Dickens' classic novel.
Also, 'Harry Potter' reunion! We've covered Bellatrix, but there's also Hagrid (Robbie Coltrane), Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) and 'Goblet of Fire' director Mike Newell at the helm.
Arnold Schwarzenegger's first lead role since leaving office sees him in familiar territory. All the cliches are on display: cheesy lines, tilted camera angles, and lots of bullets flying. And for some reason, Johnny Knoxville.
You can keep your 'Expendables,' we'll take 'The Last Stand.' Can you think of a better way to spend MLK weekend?
It's nice to see a resurgence of these 80's action movies (and it's pretty clear by now which trailers will play in front of 'Expendables'), but by the time a tattooed-up Sylvester Stallone hits theatres in February, fatigue will surely set in. Just like 'Last Stand,' 'Bullet' pushes the age jokes a little too far.
The trailer is worth watching for the unintentionally hilarious moment when he finds out his daughter has been kidnapped.
Will we ever truly understand the human enigma that is James Franco? When he's not writing papers at NYU, creating art exhibitions, guest starring on soap operas or Nickelodeon, he's an Oscar nominated actor who will soon appear as the lead of a big budget 'Wizard of Oz' adaptation.
And then he does movies like this. Co-starring Winona Ryder, this one is going straight to on demand and looks like a well done high school English project.
