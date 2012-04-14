This Week In Movie Trailers: Joseph Gordon-Levitt Has To Kill His Future Self And More

Photo: Ethan Miller/ Getty Images, TriStar Pictures

In week number three of our trailer roundup, we get a glimpse into the mysterious life of Edgar Allen Poe in “The Raven.” Apparently he liked to solve police cases and looked eerily similar to John Cusack. Quick someone give Poe a boombox!



Also, take a look at Samuel L. Jackson playing a reformed convict, Miley Cyrus misbehaving (not a surprise) and yet another instalment in the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” franchise.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.