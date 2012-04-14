This Week In Movie Trailers: Joseph Gordon-Levitt Has To Kill His Future Self And More

Photo: Ethan Miller/ Getty Images, TriStar Pictures
In week number three of our trailer roundup, we get a glimpse into the mysterious life of Edgar Allen Poe in “The Raven.” Apparently he liked to solve police cases and looked eerily similar to John Cusack. Quick someone give Poe a boombox!
Also, take a look at Samuel L. Jackson playing a reformed convict, Miley Cyrus misbehaving (not a surprise) and yet another instalment in the “Diary of a Wimpy Kid” franchise.
In this low-budget crime drama, Samuel L. Jackson plays a convict who has been released from prison after 25 years. He meets a nice girl and is trying to put his past behind him but his former partner's son comes a-calling with a new heist plan and a new target.
Edgar Allen Poe's stories are causing someone to commit heinous murders around 19th century Baltimore.
Poe himself is called in as a suspect at first and then as a helper to catch the killer as dead bodies keep piling up. The movie stars John Cusack, 'Immortals' star Luke Evans and 'She's Out of My League' chick Alice Eve.
Let's hope Poe and the police can solve the case so the murderer can kill 'nevermore.'
Miley Cyrus stars in this remake of a 2008 French film about a young girl on a journey of self-discovery. Along the way she experiences a sexual awakening, takes drugs and tries to help her mother cope with her divorce.
Sounds familiar ...
This dramedy featuring 'Shaun of the Dead' and 'Star Trek' star Simon Pegg is better explained with the trailer.
Take a look:
A sort of 'Basic Instinct'/'Fatal Attraction' in France, Ethan Hawke stars as a college professor and writer who moves to Paris after experiencing a scandal. He then gets involved with Kirstin Scott Thomas, a French/English widow, who may or may not be involved in a series of murders.
Yet another 'G.I. Joe' film. It makes sense considering the first film from 2009 grossed over $300 million worldwide.
In this sequel, Channing Tatum returns as Duke along with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as Roadblock and 'Friday Night Lights' star Adrienne Palicki as Lady Jaye. The film also features a cameo from Bruce Willis as General Joseph Colton aka the original G.I. Joe.
This new film from director Rob Reiner features Morgan Freeman as a cantankerous old man who ruined his life with his alcoholism and has now retreated to a lake house for solitude.
However, the old man meets and bonds with the new family next door and gives him some new found imagination and rejuvenation.
After it premiered at Sundance, 'Red Lights' was bought by Millennium Pictures for $4 million.
This supernatural thriller follows a paranormal investigator Dr. Buckley ('Inception' star Cillian Murphy) as he tries to help his boss debunk supernatural mind readers and other telepaths throughout the world.
However, when Buckley meets Simon Silver, played by Robert De Niro, he's desperate to prove he's a hack. Only after unexplained occurrences does Buckley begin to fear Silver's potentially dangerous powers.
Another year, another 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid.'
In the second instalment , titular character Greg must spend the summer with his family at the local pool. Naturally, bigger obstacles plague the poor kid.
Finally, the trailer for 'Looper.'
Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars as a futuristic Looper, a member of the mob instructed to kill people from 2072 by bringing them to 2046 and disposing of their bodies in their past.
Confused? You should be.
Here's where it gets intriguing: Levitt's character Joe is given the task of killing his future self. In a moment of hesitation, he allows his older persona (Bruce Willis) to go free. Big mistake. Now, Levitt's character must discover why his life's in danger in addition to finding an MIA Willis.
