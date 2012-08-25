This Week In Movie Trailers: Rachel McAdams Shows Off 'Passion' For Brian De Palma And More

Photo: Toronto International Film Festival

In this week’s trailers, Rachel McAdams and Noomie Rapace play two competing corporate women doing anything to get ahead, while Nicolas Cage adds two new action pics to his resumé.Plus, Jennifer Garner and Olivia Wilde play with butter, and a baseball documentary for die hard fans.



Also, a powerful trailer for a possible Oscar contender about one family’s struggle for survival during the 2004 tsunami.

Sometimes a movie needs a red band trailer to show audiences how gritty it really is. This is one of those times. The 'Lawless' red band trailer provides the striking visuals and gritty violence that one would expect from the film, but have been unable to see in past advertising. If you were hesitant about the Shia LaBeouf and Tom Hardy Prohibition pic, it may change your mind. This movie is guaranteed to be the best butter-related low budget ensemble comedy with political undertones of the fall. With a cast including Jennifer Garner, Ty Burrell, Olivia Wilde, Rob Cordry, and Hugh Jackman, this comedy is definitely worth checking out. The first Nicolas Cage film on this week's list co-stars Malin Akerman and a grunged-down Josh Lucas. With a $35 million budget, the film will have to rely on overseas grosses for any hope of breaking even. The 2011 baseball season featured the rise of Mets pitcher R.A. Dickey and the retirement of Red Sox pitcher Tim Wakefield. What did the two have in common? A single pitch: the knuckleball. If you're not a baseball fan, this documentary may be one to skip, but for even the most casual of fans, 'Knuckleball!' is an engrossing look into a small part of America's pastime. There's something to be said for knowing exactly what you'll get from a movie, and 'Iron Fists' is a prime example of that fact. This looks like a genre film at is finest, and could catch on with fanboys and surpass its $20 million budget. If nothing else, this has 'cult classic' written all over it. Don't watch unless you're prepared for a lot of bloody violence, in which case, enjoy. Nicolas Cage and John Cusack lead an interesting cast rounded out by Vanessa Hudgens (a long way from 'High School Musical') and 50 Cent in this generic looking thriller. To say nothing about the actual movie, the trailer is cut terribly. The will have to work at the box office just to match its modest $25-27 million budget. When a film takes an epic event (the 2004 tsunami) and narrows its scope (one family's struggle to find each other), it can be the formula for a fantastic movie. Using an affecting cover of U2's 'One' in the trailer helps too. Will this match the success of the similarly-themed 'Titanic'? Of course not, but it's got an outside shot at taking home a few of that film's awards. Rachel McAdams and Noomi Rapace star in this Brian De Palma ('Scarface') thriller that will start premiering on the festival circuit in a few weeks. With two attractive female leads that each have two $100 million films under their belts this year, 'Passion' has the potential to soar past its $30 million budget with good marketing. Miss last week's trailers? See Arnold Schwarzenegger play a small-town sheriff >

