This Week In Movie Trailers: Tom Hanks And Halle Berry Tackle The Sci-Fi Genre

In this week’s trailers, Will Smith and Tom Hanks try to help M. Night Shyamalan and the Wachowski siblings prove their decade-old first films weren’t just flukes.Also, Kirsten Dunst rounds up a rowdy group of bachelorettes, and Hugh Laurie hooks up with Leighton Meester.
Plus, Gerard Butler goes surfing and a “Lost” alum takes up dancing.
Well if this isn't a 'Boogie Nights,' rip-off, nothing is. It even has Rollergirl in it! With a cast including James Franco and Dev Patel, this film may have its merits, but all it makes us want to do is go rent 'Boogie Nights.'
What happened to Robert De Niro? How did he go from 'Raging Bull' and 'Taxi Driver' to this?
Surely 'Freelancers' will be entertaining, if only to see De Niro ham it up in another gritty 'Departed' kick-off, but it's a little depressing. He used to work with Pacino and Brando. Now he's teaming up with 50 Cent. Please, just no more 'Fockers' sequels.
More of a clip than a trailer, if 'Campaign' can keep the momentum of this dinner scene running through the whole movie, this could be the escapist comedy the film industry desperately needs right now.
It's hard not to just call this ''Bridesmaids' meets 'The Hangover'' because it seems like exactly that, which isn't necessarily a bad thing. Starring Kirsten Dunst, Isla Fisher, Lizzy Caplan and Rebel Wilson, this Will Ferrell-produced comedy may piggyback off all of the 'Bridesmaids' momentum from last summer and turn into a breakout hit.
'Our lives are not our own. We are bound to others. Past and present.'
You have our attention. To fanboys, the name Wachowski doesn't quite mean what it used to following the disappointing 'Matrix' sequels and the less that's said about 'Speed Racer,' the better, but here they have the help of director Tom Tykwer of 'Run Lola Run' fame. Hopefully this means they'll stick to the visuals (which they do better than just about anyone), and let let him handle the rest.
The nearly six-minute-long trailer sets up 'Cloud Atlas' to be epic, whether its an epic success or failure remains a mystery. This could be 'Ben-Hur,' or it could be 'Southland Tales.' With an ensemble cast lead by Tom Hanks, we're hoping for the former.
Starring Ned Stark himself, Sean Bean, the atmosphere and scenery alone sets the 'Silent Hill' franchise above other low-level video game adaptations, but that's not a high bar to aspire to.
Based on the true story of surfer Jay Moriarty, this movie will likely appeal to two relatively small demographics, surfers and Gerard Butler fans. If you're one of the three people that love both, though, do we have the film for you!
A nice little ensemble cast led by Hugh Laurie and Leighton Meester, this movie about two neighbouring families and their varying relationships doesn't yet have a release date, but seems like it would fit well over Thanksgiving.
For a movie that appears to take place primarily on a row boat, this trailer sure is gorgeous. Now let's hope the film doesn't slow down to a snail's pace when stretched from two minutes into two hours.
Wonder what Josh Holloway's first starring role would be after 'Lost?' Bet you didn't think it would be a dance competition movie co-starring Chris Brown and the kid from 'Drake and Josh.' Any chance we can get him back on 'Community?'
The viral video for M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming sci-fi film does a great job setting the stage using what appears to be a detailed Facebook page, without giving anything about the actual movie away.
Although when Will Smith is in your movie it's probably best to show his face as much as possible. If Shyamalan can't succeed with the world's last remaining movie star, it's time to re-think things.
There's a lot to like in this teaser trailer (Lord of the Rings music, for one), particularly that it appears director Zack Snyder decided not to call back to the original films like Bryan Singer's 2006 nostalgia-driven misstep. Welcome to the 21st century, Superman.
