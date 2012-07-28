This Week In Movie Trailers: Tom Hanks And Halle Berry Tackle The Sci-Fi Genre

'Our lives are not our own. We are bound to others. Past and present.'

You have our attention. To fanboys, the name Wachowski doesn't quite mean what it used to following the disappointing 'Matrix' sequels and the less that's said about 'Speed Racer,' the better, but here they have the help of director Tom Tykwer of 'Run Lola Run' fame. Hopefully this means they'll stick to the visuals (which they do better than just about anyone), and let let him handle the rest.

The nearly six-minute-long trailer sets up 'Cloud Atlas' to be epic, whether its an epic success or failure remains a mystery. This could be 'Ben-Hur,' or it could be 'Southland Tales.' With an ensemble cast lead by Tom Hanks, we're hoping for the former.