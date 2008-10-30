This Week In Layoffs: 12,625+

While the stock market has been up, its been a bad week for the economy. Lots of job cuts have been announced. Here’s a wrap of what we’ve seen. This is by no means a complete list, just a quick hit of what we’ve seen. Let us know what we’ve missed.



Credit Suisse 500

GM-Chrysler 35,000

Time Inc. 600

Qwest 1,200

Fidelity 4,000

Whirpool 5,000

Tenneco 1,100

LA Times 75

Star-Ledger: 150

