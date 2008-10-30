This Week In Layoffs: 12,625+

Jay Yarow

While the stock market has been up, its been a bad week for the economy. Lots of job cuts have been announced. Here’s a wrap of what we’ve seen. This is by no means a complete list, just a quick hit of what we’ve seen. Let us know what we’ve missed.

  • Credit Suisse 500
  • GM-Chrysler 35,000
  • Time Inc. 600
  • Qwest 1,200
  • Fidelity  4,000
  • Whirpool  5,000
  • Tenneco  1,100
  • LA Times  75
  • Star-Ledger: 150

 

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

home-us layoffs