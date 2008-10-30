This Week In Layoffs: 12,625+

While the stock market has been up, its been a bad week for the economy. Lots of job cuts have been announced. Here’s a wrap of what we’ve seen. This is by no means a complete list, just a quick hit of what we’ve seen. Let us know what we’ve missed.
- Credit Suisse 500
- GM-Chrysler 35,000
- Time Inc. 600
- Qwest 1,200
- Fidelity 4,000
- Whirpool 5,000
- Tenneco 1,100
- LA Times 75
- Star-Ledger: 150
