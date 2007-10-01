This Week In Silicon Alley (Oct. 1-5)

A light load this week:



Monday, Oct. 1: NY YouTube Meetup, Starbucks in Midtown, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 3: NY Tech Meetup, Cooper Union, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 4 and Friday, Oct. 5: IDEA Conference: Information: Design, Experience, Access, Parsons School

Details and future events on our Events Calendar. Want your event listed here? Please email us at [email protected].

