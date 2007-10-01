This Week In Silicon Alley (Oct. 1-5)

A light load this week:
- Monday, Oct. 1: NY YouTube Meetup, Starbucks in Midtown, 6 p.m.
- Wednesday, Oct. 3: NY Tech Meetup, Cooper Union, 7 p.m.
- Thursday, Oct. 4 and Friday, Oct. 5: IDEA Conference: Information: Design, Experience, Access, Parsons School
Details and future events on our Events Calendar. Want your event listed here? Please email us at [email protected].
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.