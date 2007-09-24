This Week In Silicon Alley (Sept. 24-29)

Dan Frommer

Monday, Sept. 24

  • Advertising Week 2007, all week
  • MIXX Conference, Crowne Plaza, Times Sq.
  • Online Media, Marketing & Advertising Conference & Expo
  • New York Web 2.0 Social Networking Tech Meetup, Slate Plus, 6:30 p.m.
  • NewTeeVee/GigaOM Pier Screening, “Love Stories,” The XChange, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 25

  • MIXX Conference, Crowne Plaza, Times Sq.
  • Online Media, Marketing & Advertising Conference & Expo
  • BigScreen LittleScreen: The Creative Side of Video 2.0, For Your Imagination, 6:30 p.m.
  • NYC Drupal Meetup, Sony BMG, 6:30 p.m.
  • BKLN 2.0 September Meetup, Mooney’s Pub, 7 p.m.
  • NYC Diggnation Meetup, Turtle Bay, 7 p.m.
  • Special Screening: Wes Anderson’s Hotel Chevalier, Apple Store SoHo, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 26

  • Ruby On Rails Meetup, CooperBricolage, 11 a.m.
  • NYCwireless Sept. Meeting, Bway.net, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 27

  • Digital Life Expo, Javits centre
  • Free Admission, CooperBricolage
  • CenterNetworks Mixer, For Your Imagination, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 28

  • Digital Life Expo, Javits centre
  • Startup Lunch, CooperBricolage, 12 noon

Saturday, Sept. 29

  • Digital Life Expo, Javits centre
  • Special NY Tech Meetup, Prospect Park, 12 noon, part of Meetup.com’s 5th Anniversary Picnic

More information on our events calendar. Want your event listed here? [email protected]

