This Week In Silicon Alley (Sept. 24-29)

Monday, Sept. 24



Advertising Week 2007, all week

MIXX Conference, Crowne Plaza, Times Sq.

Online Media, Marketing & Advertising Conference & Expo

New York Web 2.0 Social Networking Tech Meetup, Slate Plus, 6:30 p.m.

NewTeeVee/GigaOM Pier Screening, “Love Stories,” The XChange, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 25

MIXX Conference, Crowne Plaza, Times Sq.

Online Media, Marketing & Advertising Conference & Expo

BigScreen LittleScreen: The Creative Side of Video 2.0, For Your Imagination, 6:30 p.m.

NYC Drupal Meetup, Sony BMG, 6:30 p.m.

BKLN 2.0 September Meetup, Mooney’s Pub, 7 p.m.

NYC Diggnation Meetup, Turtle Bay, 7 p.m.

Special Screening: Wes Anderson’s Hotel Chevalier, Apple Store SoHo, 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 26

Ruby On Rails Meetup, CooperBricolage, 11 a.m.

NYCwireless Sept. Meeting, Bway.net, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 27

Digital Life Expo, Javits centre

Free Admission, CooperBricolage

CenterNetworks Mixer, For Your Imagination, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 28

Digital Life Expo, Javits centre

Startup Lunch, CooperBricolage, 12 noon

Saturday, Sept. 29

Digital Life Expo, Javits centre

Special NY Tech Meetup, Prospect Park, 12 noon, part of Meetup.com’s 5th Anniversary Picnic

More information on our events calendar.

