This Week In Silicon Alley (Sept. 24-29)

Monday, Sept. 24
- Advertising Week 2007, all week
- MIXX Conference, Crowne Plaza, Times Sq.
- Online Media, Marketing & Advertising Conference & Expo
- New York Web 2.0 Social Networking Tech Meetup, Slate Plus, 6:30 p.m.
- NewTeeVee/GigaOM Pier Screening, “Love Stories,” The XChange, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 25
- MIXX Conference, Crowne Plaza, Times Sq.
- Online Media, Marketing & Advertising Conference & Expo
- BigScreen LittleScreen: The Creative Side of Video 2.0, For Your Imagination, 6:30 p.m.
- NYC Drupal Meetup, Sony BMG, 6:30 p.m.
- BKLN 2.0 September Meetup, Mooney’s Pub, 7 p.m.
- NYC Diggnation Meetup, Turtle Bay, 7 p.m.
- Special Screening: Wes Anderson’s Hotel Chevalier, Apple Store SoHo, 9 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 26
- Ruby On Rails Meetup, CooperBricolage, 11 a.m.
- NYCwireless Sept. Meeting, Bway.net, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 27
- Digital Life Expo, Javits centre
- Free Admission, CooperBricolage
- CenterNetworks Mixer, For Your Imagination, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 28
- Digital Life Expo, Javits centre
- Startup Lunch, CooperBricolage, 12 noon
Saturday, Sept. 29
- Digital Life Expo, Javits centre
- Special NY Tech Meetup, Prospect Park, 12 noon, part of Meetup.com’s 5th Anniversary Picnic
