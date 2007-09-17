This Week In Silicon Alley (Sept. 17-23)

Monday, Sept. 17
- Digital Rights Stategies, The Pierre Hotel, 8 a.m.
- NextSports: A Community Conversation, GM Building, 7 p.m.
- NY Advertising Club Meetup, Yahoo!, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 18
- Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference, Grand Hyatt
- Web2NewYork Meetup, Gallery Bar, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 19
- Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference, Grand Hyatt
- Dow Jones Private Equity Analyst Conference, Waldorf Astoria
- IDC Security Forum, Millennium Broadway
- New York Dot Com Hatchery Meetup: Mobile Tech, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 20
- Open Coffee Meetup, 9:15 a.m.
Friday, Sept. 21
- NYC Startup Weekend, Polytechnic University, thru. Sunday
Saturday, Sept. 22
- OneWebDay, Washington Square Park, 3 p.m.
More information on our events calendar.
