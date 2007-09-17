This Week In Silicon Alley (Sept. 17-23)

Dan Frommer

Monday, Sept. 17

  • Digital Rights Stategies, The Pierre Hotel, 8 a.m.
  • NextSports: A Community Conversation, GM Building, 7 p.m.
  • NY Advertising Club Meetup, Yahoo!, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 18

  • Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference, Grand Hyatt
  • Web2NewYork Meetup, Gallery Bar, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 19

  • Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference, Grand Hyatt
  • Dow Jones Private Equity Analyst Conference, Waldorf Astoria
  • IDC Security Forum, Millennium Broadway
  • New York Dot Com Hatchery Meetup: Mobile Tech, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 20

  • Open Coffee Meetup, 9:15 a.m.

Friday, Sept. 21

  • NYC Startup Weekend, Polytechnic University, thru. Sunday

Saturday, Sept. 22

  • OneWebDay, Washington Square Park, 3 p.m.

More information on our events calendar. Want your event listed here? [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

community sai-us