This Week In Silicon Alley (Sept. 10-14)

Monday, Sept. 10



Take Two Interactive (TTWO) Earnings Release (after market close)

Jefferies Group Communications Conference, Mandarin Oriental Hotel

Rediscovering E-Discovery Conference, Westin Times Square

New York Software Industry Association: Startup Supermen and Superwomen — The Secrets of Silicon Alley’s Serial Entrepreneurs, JPMorgan Chase, 6 p.m.

Glasshouse New York: The Social Web, SoHo House, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 11

Jefferies Group Communications Conference, Mandarin Oriental Hotel

Rediscovering E-Discovery Conference, Westin Times Square

Infosecurity New York Conference, Javits centre

Wednesday, Sept. 12

Infosecurity New York Conference, Javits centre

Thursday, Sept. 13

Open Coffee Meetup, Taralucci e Vino, 15 East 18th Street, 9:15 a.m.

Videoblogging Meetup, 6 p.m.

More details on our events calendar.

