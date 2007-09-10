This Week In Silicon Alley (Sept. 10-14)

Dan Frommer

Monday, Sept. 10

  • Take Two Interactive (TTWO) Earnings Release (after market close)
  • Jefferies Group Communications Conference, Mandarin Oriental Hotel
  • Rediscovering E-Discovery Conference, Westin Times Square
  • New York Software Industry Association: Startup Supermen and Superwomen — The Secrets of Silicon Alley’s Serial Entrepreneurs, JPMorgan Chase, 6 p.m.
  • Glasshouse New York: The Social Web, SoHo House, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 11

  • Jefferies Group Communications Conference, Mandarin Oriental Hotel
  • Rediscovering E-Discovery Conference, Westin Times Square
  • Infosecurity New York Conference, Javits centre

Wednesday, Sept. 12

  • Infosecurity New York Conference, Javits centre

Thursday, Sept. 13

  • Open Coffee Meetup, Taralucci e Vino, 15 East 18th Street, 9:15 a.m.
  • Videoblogging Meetup, 6 p.m.

More details on our events calendar. Want your event listed here? [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

community sai-us