This Week In Silicon Alley (Sept. 10-14)

Monday, Sept. 10
- Take Two Interactive (TTWO) Earnings Release (after market close)
- Jefferies Group Communications Conference, Mandarin Oriental Hotel
- Rediscovering E-Discovery Conference, Westin Times Square
- New York Software Industry Association: Startup Supermen and Superwomen — The Secrets of Silicon Alley’s Serial Entrepreneurs, JPMorgan Chase, 6 p.m.
- Glasshouse New York: The Social Web, SoHo House, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 11
- Jefferies Group Communications Conference, Mandarin Oriental Hotel
- Rediscovering E-Discovery Conference, Westin Times Square
- Infosecurity New York Conference, Javits centre
Wednesday, Sept. 12
- Infosecurity New York Conference, Javits centre
Thursday, Sept. 13
- Open Coffee Meetup, Taralucci e Vino, 15 East 18th Street, 9:15 a.m.
- Videoblogging Meetup, 6 p.m.
