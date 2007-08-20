This Week In Silicon Alley (Aug. 20-24)

Dan Frommer

Monday, Aug. 20

  • Web 2.0 Social Networking Meetup, Slate Plus, 54 W. 21st St. (betw. 5th and 6th Aves.), 6:30
  • CrunchGear’s 1st Birthday Party, Red Sky, 47 E. 29th St. (betw. Madison and Park Aves.), 7
  • SpeechTEK Conference, Marriott Marquis, thru Aug. 23

Tuesday, Aug. 21

  • Tribune (TRB) shareholders’ meeting, Chicago
  • CooperBricolage Facebook Garage, 9 St. Mark’s Pl. (betw. 2nd and 3rd Aves.), 1pm
  • Destination CRM Conference, Marriott Marquis, thru Aug. 22

Thursday, Aug. 23

  • Google Test Automation Conference, Google HQ, thru Aug. 24 (registration closed)
  • CooperBricolage Ruby Garage, 9 St. Mark’s Pl. (betw. 2nd and 3rd Aves.), 1pm

