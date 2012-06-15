This Website Will Make You Terrified To Eat Food In China

Remember when these pictures circulated? (Click image to read about that Chinese scandal)

The Chinese are relying on social media—instead of the government—to identify which foods are unsafe, according to the AP. One place they turn is Shanghai grad student Wu Heng’s food scandal database ‘Throw It Out the Window.’We checked out this site through a Google translation. The food scandals listed in the past several days are terrifying:



Infant milk powder containing mercury

Fish contaminated by sewage

Fake honey

Black water (?)

Shanghai ham intestines that contain maggots

Substandard food at Walmart

Diseased cows

Milk that causes diarrhoea

Dumplings containing borax that are making people sick

Pig intestine containing mercury

Hot pot containing five prohibited additives

Diseased ribs sold at Walmart

Dangerous bacteria in apples

Drug salted eggs (?)

Rice polluted with heavy metals (?)

Think about it the next time you’re in China. Think about how you probably can’t navigate Chinese social media and how you therefore rely on government regulations that even the Chinese don’t trust.

