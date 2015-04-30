This website lets you compare what your life would be like somewhere else

Royal Oak Interactive’s IfItWereMyHome.com is based around a simple question — what if you weren’t you?

The lottery of birth is responsible for much of who we are,” the site says. “If you were not born in the country you were, what would your life be like? Would you be the same person?”

Using statistics from the CIA World Factbook, the World Health Organisation, and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, the site compares several different aspects of life in more than 200 countries and territories.

Stats including life expectancy, infant mortality, birth rates, spending on health care, energy, and risk of HIV/AIDs are considered when comparing countries head to head.

Another interesting facet of the website is the interactive map, which allows you to accurately compare the relative size of different countries (you’re in for a shock, mercator map users).

Originally established in 2010 to give perspective to the massive BP oil spill, the site also features a Disasters tab where you can view the area affected by the oil spill or the massive flood that hit Pakistan that same year.

Here’s the BP disaster:

And here’s Pakistan flooding:

