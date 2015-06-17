This brilliant website lets shoppers hack J. Crew's sales

Keith Bedford/Reuters Models present creations from the J. Crew Spring/Summer 2014 collection during New York Fashion Week.

A new website lets shoppers track J. Crew’s sales.

The site, called ThreadStats, lists all of J. Crew’s products and shows when the prices have been raised or lowered.

The service helps shoppers judge whether they are getting the lowest possible price on an item. Shoppers can also put price tracking alerts on specific products so they get emails when an item they want goes on sale.

The website, which updates daily, also flags items that are at their lowest advertised price over the previous 30 days.

For example, if you click on this champagne peach mixed-stripe sweater, the website will tell you its list price, as well as its highest and lowest prices over the last month.

The service is useful for a site like J. Crew that is constantly having sales. Just in the last several weeks, J. Crew has had more than a half dozen different sales offering up to 60% off.

ThreadStat was launched by a J. Crew fan who didn’t want to spend a fortune on his clothes.

“The J.Crew store was one of his favourite places to shop, but it was difficult to figure out the right way and time to buy clothes there, and not end up spending a fortune,” the website says. “As a result, he had to use trial and error to get the things he wanted, and for the most sensible price. After a while, he realised that there is demand for creating something that will help other people make similar choices. As a result, this project was born after several months of work.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.