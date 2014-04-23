This Creepy Web App Shows You Just How Much Of Your Life Is Shared On Facebook

Our life is not a mystery, and this marketing campaign for a video game wants to prove it.

The game is “Watch Dogs,” an open-world action adventure game that will be released next month. The game is set in a futuristic hyper-connected world, where the main playable character hacks into the city’s central operating system to solve different objectives.

The app is called Digital Shadow. You log in with your Facebook account, and watch your social life unfurl on its page.

Once you log in, the app shows you public pictures you or others have posted of you.

It analyses your list of friends, and separates them into different categories: “Stalkers” are friends who you consistently interact with; “Liabilities” tag you in a bunch of posts; “Obsessions” are people who don’t generally reciprocate when you comment on their stuff; and “Scapegoats” are people you don’t often interact with.

Digital Shadow then analyses how often you post, what you post and from where you post. It makes guesses about your mood and character, and even tries to guess your income and your password. Fortunately this is where the app’s accuracy fails, but it’s creepy to know that an app is pretending to figure out what your passwords might be.

Still, it might make you think twice before sharing some of your more-personal information on Facebook or elsewhere. As Dave Their points out on Forbes, “it’s not hard to imagine how the program could actually start getting some scary info with slightly more liberal sharing — and if the game’s theoretical profiler could access my Google searches and Twitter as well, it could likely peg me pretty close to perfectly.”

