This Water Repellent Chemical Spray Is One Of The Most Incredible Things We've Ever Seen

We don’t normally recommend infomercial videos to our readers, but trust us on this one: This commercial for Rustoleum’s NeverWet water-repellent spray is mind-boggling.



NeverWet’s “super-hydrophobic coating” comes in two cans, a base layer and a top coat, that are applied separately. Once dry, any object that is covered in it become extremely water repellent.

Water will “sit up” on a sheet if glass rather than cross a treated area. Mustard and ketchup just fall off clothes.

And you can dunk a treated iPhone into a jug of water without harming it.

Check it out:

