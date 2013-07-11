This Water Repellent Chemical Spray Is One Of The Most Incredible Things We've Ever Seen

Jim Edwards
NeverWet

We don’t normally recommend infomercial videos to our readers, but trust us on this one: This commercial for Rustoleum’s NeverWet water-repellent spray is mind-boggling.

NeverWet’s “super-hydrophobic coating” comes in two cans, a base layer and a top coat, that are applied separately. Once dry, any object that is covered in it become extremely water repellent.

Water will “sit up” on a sheet if glass rather than cross a treated area. Mustard and ketchup just fall off clothes.

And you can dunk a treated iPhone into a jug of water without harming it.

Check it out:

