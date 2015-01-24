This Was The Top-Selling SkyMall Product Of All Time

SkyMall, the in-flight catalogue retailer that declared bankruptcy today, used to be a big business.

As recently as 2012, it was thought to exceed $US100 million in sales. But by 2013 revenue had fallen to $US34 million, according to the WSJ, and it reached only $US16 million in the first nine months of 2014.

Those once-robust sales didn’t come from ridiculous items like cat-relaxation pods and zombie yard decorations that SkyMall has become notorious for. They came from much more reasonable items.

As we reported in 2012, SkyMall’s consistent top-seller was a $US19.99 Releaf Neck Rest that “allows for easy travel as compared to a bulky neck pillow, while offering greater all-around support for your head.”

The second most popular product in 2012 was the Vista Stair Tread at $US29.98 for a set of four.

Third was the Skyrest travel pillow at $US29.95. As it said in the catalogue, “This person is able to sleep comfortably in any Seat! Can you say the same? Probably not, unless you have SkyRest.”



Other top-sellers included the $US17.99 bunion regulator, the $US49.99 faux suede sofa protector, the $US27.99 indoor/outdoor dog bed large, and a $US39.99 mole/wart removing cream called Dermatend.

“With the increased use of electronic devices on planes, fewer people browsed the SkyMall in-flight catalogue,” Scott Wiley the CEO and CFO of Xhibit Corp., SkyMall’s parent company, said in court filings.

