The most valuable sneaker of 2015 resold on Ebay for an average of $1,800

It’s no surprise that 2015 was a huge year for sneakers. And the biggest winners of the year are no surprise either: collaborations.

Fashion and sneaker blog High Snobiety teamed up with Campless, a database for sneaker resellers, to find out what were the highest selling sneakers of the last year, on average. These are the sneakers that are considered “deadstock” — meaning they’re brand new, but the retailer no longer sells them, as they were a limited run. Basically, they’re rarer than rare.

And the results will surprise no one.

Kanye West’s Yeezy Boost 750 in Triple Black took the top spot, selling on Ebay for an average of $1,876.

In fact, the Kanye and Adidas’ Yeezy collection took up six of the top 20 most valuable sneaker spots.

The ever-present Air Jordan collaborations with Just Don, Public School NY, rapper Drake’s OVO label, Dover Street Market, and both versions of the Supreme collaboration together count for another six, though none cracked the top 10 except for one.

The number-two most valuable sneaker was the Nike Foamspoite One Tianjun, which, according to High Snobiety, was only released in China, thus making it super rare in American reselling markets.

The market for rare footwear has risen to $1 billion in the US, according to High Snobiety. Nike is still dominating — 12 of the top 20 most valuable sneakers were from a Nike or Jordan brand.

The chart below shoes the total dollars spent on individual sneaker models. Three Yeezy models were in the top 3, essentially dwarfing the dollar value of the rest of the sneakers released last year.

