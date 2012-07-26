This Was The Crazy Rocket Experiment That Led To 'Murphy's Law'

Photo: U.S. Air Force

The rocket sled is a system that was made to experiment with G-forces in the fifties.In its simplest form, a rocket sled consists of a chair attached to a sled on a long stretch of railroad track with a rocket engine strapped to the back. The rocket ignites, the sled fires forward, the chair and occupant go along for the ride.



Some of the classic adages about reliability, technology and dependability were coined by the men who either climbed in or analysed the sleds, including “Murphy’s Law” and “Stapp’s Law.”

