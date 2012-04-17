This Was The Chart That Predicted Apple's Demise

Back on March 15, a reader (David) warned that Apple was soon going to tank based on the below technical analysis chart.



The basic gist is that Apple had shot upwardly parabolic to a strong resistance line that would be hard to overcome.

Click the chart to enlarge.

Well, lately Apple has been diving and badly undeperforming the market.

The same reader has now updated the chart to spell what’s next!

Make of them what you will.

Click on both to enlarge.

