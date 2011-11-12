This Was Steve Jobs' Salary For The Last 15 Years

Photo: www.scottcampbelltattoo.com

Yesterday, CNN Money featured the highest paid tech executives. Oracle co-president Mark Hurd was ranked first; he rakes in $78.4 million between his salary, bonus, HP severance, stock and options.Today, CNN released a list of $1 tech executives. There are some surprisingly wealthy people on the list including Meg Whitman and Larry Page.

Steve Jobs was also featured. Since 1997 he only made $1 per year at Apple and he usually collected no bonus. Not that he needed the cash — Forbes estimated his net worth at $7 billion.



He did, however, get his travel expenses covered by Apple.

