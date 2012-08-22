Welp, This Was Probably Neil Barofsky's Last Time On CNBC

Former U.S. Treasury Inspector General overseeing TARP, Neil Barofsky, appeared on CNBC’s Squawk Box earlier this morning, and it doesn’t look like he’ll be back on the show any time soon.



Shortly after leaving CNBC’s Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey studios, Barofsky tweeted that he was “pumped to be appearing with professional journalists” on Bloomberg later in the day before saying he had been Krugmanned.

The latter referring to Paul Krugman’s interview on the show earlier this year, which turned into a debate over what number would be an acceptable debt level.

Krugman later wrote a post on his New York Times blog after the appearance, blasting the show’s hosts for advocating “zombie ideas.”

Here’s Barofsky’s tweet:

And this.

Definitely got Krugmanned. — Neil Barofsky (@neilbarofsky) August 22, 2012

Here’s the video of his appearance on CNBC. If the embed is not working for you, click over to their site to watch.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.