This was a super savvy move by Hillary Clinton

TIME published the 2015 edition of its “The 100 Most Influential People” list today.

One of the them is Elizabeth Warren, the populist Senator from Massachusetts.

Hillary Clinton wrote the entry for Warren.

She praised Warren for being a “champion of working families and scourge of special interests.”

Clinton further said that Warren “never hesitates to hold powerful people’s feet to the fire: bankers, lobbyists, senior government officials and, yes, even presidential aspirants.”

What a brilliant move by Clinton.

Right now, there are about a half dozen Republicans with a real chance to become their party’s Presidential nominee.

Clinton is just about the only Democrat in a similar position. Many pundits say Clinton’s only real threat would be a Warren candidacy. Warren is beloved by the Democratic party’s left.

The press keeps trying to characterise Warren and Clinton’s relationship as a rivalry. In a very small way, Clinton’s words in TIME diminish that narrative.

They also signal to Warren’s supporters that Clinton respects their anti-establishment values.

Most impressively, Clinton is signalling that she’s not some sort of an ego-maniac who can’t compliment the one person in the world who could doom her greatest ambitions. She’s demonstrating the kind of big-hearted inclusiveness everyone wants in a leader.

