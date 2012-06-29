This Visual History Of The Recession Shows An Economy That's Slowing Again

Photo: Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia

After months of strong economic activity around the country, the most recent release of state coincident indexes from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York indicates that economic activity may be slowing once more across the country.The coincident indexes take into account unemployment, employment, manufacturing hours, and wages.



A stunning series of coincident indexes maps shows how the U.S. economy tanked, recovered, slowed, and recovered once more. But after months of growth, the last map suggests that this growth trend might not be continuing so fast.

Check out these maps of economic activity, where red shows GDP decline while blue or green show gain.

