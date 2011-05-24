This Vintage Convertible Was The Top Seller At A Huge Aston Martin Auction This Weekend

Julie Zeveloff
aston martin

Photo: Bonhams

More than 2,000 people showed up for a major auction of Aston Martin cars and paraphernalia in England this weekend.Nearly all of the 245 items on the auction block were sold, with proceeds totaling nearly $10 million.

The big sale of the day was a beautifully restored 1963 DB4 Series V Vantage convertible (right), which sold for $818,292, within its estimated selling range.

It was not the only major sale, however.

Two identical replicas of Aston Martins driven in James Bond movies sold for over their pre-sale estimates, as did a sports car whose proceeds were donated to aid victims of the Japan tsunami and earthquake.

This 1963 Aston Martin DB4 convertible with only 60,000 miles on the odometer sold for $499,000

This 1964 Aston Martin DB5 Saloon sold for $454,696 after a 23-way bidding war

The company car used by Aston Martin CEO Dr. Bez Ulrich sold for $180,588. Proceeds went to benefit victims of the Japan tsunami

This barely-driven 1965 Aston Martin DB5 Vantage Shooting Brake went for $650,602

A 1990 Aston Martin V8 Zagato Vantage Volante, one of only five made, went for $179,782

This vintage Aston Martin DB4GT 4.0-Litre Recreation from 1961 sold for $357,146

Aston Martins are classic

Now check out 10 concept cars that could soon become a reality >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.