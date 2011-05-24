This Vintage Convertible Was The Top Seller At A Huge Aston Martin Auction This Weekend

Photo: Bonhams

More than 2,000 people showed up for a major auction of Aston Martin cars and paraphernalia in England this weekend.Nearly all of the 245 items on the auction block were sold, with proceeds totaling nearly $10 million.



The big sale of the day was a beautifully restored 1963 DB4 Series V Vantage convertible (right), which sold for $818,292, within its estimated selling range.

It was not the only major sale, however.

Two identical replicas of Aston Martins driven in James Bond movies sold for over their pre-sale estimates, as did a sports car whose proceeds were donated to aid victims of the Japan tsunami and earthquake.

