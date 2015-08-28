This Vine of a kid getting an avocado for his birthday as a manners lesson has 48 million views

A Vine clip of a kid gratefully receiving an avocado for his birthday is completely blowing up on Vine right now with a monstrous 48 million loops, or views.

For a roughly four-second video, that translates to over 3 million minutes spent watching it.

The clip itself is straightforward: a little boy unwraps an avocado and enthuses, “It’s a avocado! Thanks!”





Vine user Jeff Simmons, who posted the clip, is the boy’s uncle. He captioned the video, “When you’re really good at pretending you like your presents.”

As it turns out, the whole thing really was an exercise in manners for the video’s star, whose name is Henry. Henry’s mother told the New York Daily News that since his birthday is coming up, the adults in Henry’s life wanted to make sure he’d be able to graciously accept his presents.

“It was the first time he could open gifts and recognise on his own what they were,” she told the Daily News. “We were concerned he would open the gifts and be really honest like he usually is.”

So they wrapped up an avocado and presented it to Henry, resulting in this Vine.

People are loving Henry’s polite reaction to the avocado. It’s gotten coverage on Cosmopolitan.com, ABC News, and People Magazine.

Plus, according to Uncle Jeff’s Twitter account, he and Henry got to FaceTime with Demi Lovato as a result of the viral Vine.

So…@ddlovato just FaceTimed with Henry….. WHAT!?!?

— Jeffery Walter (@Jeffery_Walter) August 26, 2015

WHAT AN OVERWHELMING DAY I AM SO HAPPY

— Jeffery Walter (@Jeffery_Walter) August 26, 2015

The Vine’s massive popularity fits into a weird trend in viral videos: kids unwrapping presents. For some reason, this is a foolproof formula for hits.

Jimmy Kimmel took notice and made a compilation video of parents giving their kids disappointing presents. It currently has over 39 million hits on YouTube.

This video from 2011 might have originated the trend, but lags behind the previous two with 5 million views.

So it’s clear that for whatever reason, the internet really loves watching kids receive crappy gifts, especially of the produce variety.

