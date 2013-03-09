The Most Inspiring Running Video Ever

Steve Bell was born with cystic fibrosis, and the doctors diagnosed him with a “failure to thrive.”



His daily routine consists of taking 50-70 pills and over an hour of treatment, which includes putting on a machine that loosens up the mucus out of his lungs.

Cystic fibrosis is a life-threatening disease characterised by thick, sticky mucus that clog the lungs and obstruct the pancreas. This could lead to lung infections and serious digestion problems.

Despite his condition, Steve Bell has run six marathons – five of which he finished in under four hours.

Dick’s Sporting Goods profiles Steve Bell in this inspiring video about his condition, running, and refusal to quit. (Anomaly is Dick’s Sporting Goods’ agency of record.)

