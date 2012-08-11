On Monday, NASA successfully landed Curiosity on Mars, and it’s been snapping photos of the red planet ever since.



Days later, Miguel Aragon of Johns Hopkins University, along with Mark Subbarao of the Adler Planetarium and Alex Szalay of JHU, released a breathtaking animated video that takes the viewer on a flight through close to 400,000 galaxies.

Space – it’s so hot right now.

You’ll realise how tiny we really are in relation to what’s out there when you watch this video. Take a flight through 400,000 galaxies below:

