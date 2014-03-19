This Video Shows How The Internet Of Everything Will Change Your Life

Networking company Cisco is holding its Cisco Live conference in Melbourne this week and there’s a big focus on the internet of everything.

It’s a big buzzword but how will it affect day-to-day life?

IoE is all about connectivity – where the internet not only talks to your desktop and mobile devices, but everything around you.

Complete with a cat, and a self-driving car this video from Cisco nicely shows what a completely connected world might look like.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

