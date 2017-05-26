This video shows the inside of a captured ISIS suicide vehicle

Screenshot/Sky News YPG fighters sit and look inside a captured VBIED.

The Islamic State’s deadliest weapon is nothing more than a bomb on wheels, and they are rarely captured.

Referred to as vehicle-borne improvised explosive devices (VBIED), the homemade car bombs ISIS has employed are usually driven by suicidal militants throughout Syria and Iraq, oftentimes to devastating effect.

VBIEDs are usually homemade from domestic vehicles, and outfitted with armour so that they are practically indestructible from small arms and even rocket-propelled grenades.

This video from Sky News gives a glimpse into one of these rarely captured VBIED suicide vehicles, showing the inside, the armour on the outside and the trunk where the plastic explosives are held.

Watch the video here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

