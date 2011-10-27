This Video Shows Protester Scott Olsen Moments Before He Was Injured By The Oakland Police

A protester in Oakland, Scott Olsen, was hit in the head by a police projectile in the confrontation two days ago. Olsen, an Iraq-war veteran, is in critical condition in the hospital and may die of his injuries.



The following video was sent to us by the the aunt of the man who shot the footage, Raleigh Latham. Latham filmed Tuesday’s action throughout the course of the day and stood on the front lines with protesters when they confronted police.

Scott Olsen is seen here on the right, moments before he suffered his head injury and those who rushed to his aid were assaulted by police.

Scott Olsen remains in critical condition. Officials at Highland Hospital in Oakland are refusing comment on Olsen’s condition at this time and the media is being instructed to call back at 8:30 PDT. We will update his condition then.

Photo: Raleigh Latham

If the police claim Scott Olsen attacked them — this video may show differently. Olsen appears at 3:30 into the clip.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Occupy Oakland Tuesday October 25 from Raleigh Latham on Vimeo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.